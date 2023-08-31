UVA-Wise 2023 team photo

The 2023 edition of the Virginia-Wise football team kicks off the season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at home against Union College.

 Virginia-Wise Sports Information

WISE — “Young” and “talented” were the first two words sixth-year Virginia-Wise football coach Dane Damron used to describe this year’s version of his squad.

“We’re really young on defense with a lot of experience and that should tell you how many young kids we had to play last year,” said Damron, who has a 25-43 record going into this season. “Offensively, we’re talented, but I don’t know if we’ll ever be as talented at the wide receiver position as we were in 2021. I think we took a step back there last year.”

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you