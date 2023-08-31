WISE — “Young” and “talented” were the first two words sixth-year Virginia-Wise football coach Dane Damron used to describe this year’s version of his squad.
“We’re really young on defense with a lot of experience and that should tell you how many young kids we had to play last year,” said Damron, who has a 25-43 record going into this season. “Offensively, we’re talented, but I don’t know if we’ll ever be as talented at the wide receiver position as we were in 2021. I think we took a step back there last year.”
The offense struggled to put up points last season, averaging 17.9 points per game in the team’s 2-9 season. The defense played well at times, ranking third nationally in NCAA Division II in opponents’ fourth-down conversion rate (20.0%).
“I think we’ll be really good on defense,” Damron said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve always been good defensively. The crazy thing about it is that we’ve never done anything offensively to help out our defense.
“There’s been a lot of times where we just hurried up and punted.”
In the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll, UVA Wise was predicted to finish 10th out of 12 teams.
One of the key returners on the offensive side of the ball is former Greeneville standout Jaevon Gillespie, who has endured a multitude of injuries over his college career. Last season, Gillespie had only 53 carries for 403 yards but was incredibly effective, going for an average of 7.57 yards each time he touched the ball.
“He looks great right now,” Damron said. “I think our league last year had three of the best running backs in Division II and Jaevon wasn’t included because he didn’t have the reps.
“We go down to North Alabama in the second week and he’s averaging 11 yards per carry. He’s as good as any one of those guys, but we just couldn’t keep him healthy.”
Quarterback was another area that was a game of musical chairs last season after the Highland Cavaliers started four different players. Former Dobyns-Bennett standout Lendon Redwine got a majority of the playing time but has transferred to Old Dominion. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Juwan Dent from Richmond has stepped in this season.
“Juwan did some really good things for us last year,” Damron said. “He got five or six games of forced experience. We didn’t really have a desire for him to play when he did, but he did some good things.
“Quarterback gets way too much credit and way too much blame at the same time. I found out in 2021 that some good receivers can make a quarterback look really good.”
One of the most physically imposing players on the field is going to be Virginia transfer Dorien Goddard. The former Greeneville standout is a 6-foot-3, 208-pound wide receiver.
“We’ve told Dorien that he needs to play more physically and start playing like a Power 5 dropdown,” Damron said. “He’s got to show it on Saturdays and I’ve got to do a better job of making sure the ball gets into his hands.
“He can be a difference maker.”
Another notable transfer into the program is former Union standout Zavier Lomax, who came in from Division I Morehead State.
“I’m excited about Zavier,” Damron said. “He’s a hard runner and I’m sure the people in Big Stone Gap are going to be excited to come watch him play. He’s got to work on catching the ball because he doesn’t have the greatest of hands and that’s something we’ve got to work on.”
On defense, a huge bright spot is leading tackler Patrick Taylor, a redshirt junior defensive back who comes back as one of the best defenders in the South Atlantic Conference. Taylor had six pass deflections, two interceptions and 34 tackles in eight games last season.
“He’s our leader coming back,” Damron said. “He’s very quiet, but he’ll come up and strike you. He can be as good as he wants to be.”
The SAC has traditionally been one of the tougher Division II leagues and last year was no exception. Wingate and Newberry finished inside the final AFCA Top 25 poll.
“This league is always going to be good,” Damron said. “Our region is tough, too, because it’s us and the Gulf South. After my third year here, we were 15-15 in the Mountain East and we think we’re turning a corner.
“We showed up that first game of 2019 against Mars Hill and we were not ready.”
Damron has a specific goal in mind for his team’s to find more success this season.
“We’ve got to find a way to get over that hump in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s been the difference between us winning four or five games and winning six or seven games in the past.
“We’ve got to get to the point where we can get to the fourth quarter and pull out some of those games and it’ll be tough because this is a defensive league.”
A rivalry game that’s now a conference contest is the Highland Cavs’ Southwest Virginia Bowl collision against Emory & Henry. That matchup is slated for Oct. 7 at Carl Smith Stadium.