KNOXVILLE — Tennessee, coming off the program's first New Year's Six berth of the College Football Playoff era, opened preseason drills on Wednesday at Haslam Field.
The Vols donned helmets and shorts for the 18-period workout.
Josh Heupel, now in his third year at the UT helm, noted his roster’s advancement in terms of depth and athleticism since taking over a program gutted by player departures.
"It's dramatically different than we were in Year 1,” Heupel said. "I would say that with the guys who ran out there with the first unit, too, but if you just look through the depth of our roster, the length and size, ability to bend up front in particular, the athleticism, the ability to move out in space with our skill guys and big skill, it's dramatically different."
Seven players were practicing with the team for the first time. Defensive lineman Chandavian Bradley, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, running back Khalifa Keith and defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby are members of Heupel’s most recent recruiting class.
And Daevin Hobbs finally was able to take part in practice. The defensive lineman, the No. 1 recruit out of North Carolina, enrolled at Tennessee in January but missed the spring because of an upper body injury.
"I took the time to study my playbook and watch over everything because I couldn't do anything else (during spring drills),” Hobbs said. "I took in everything, what coach likes and what we do. I am excited to be doing stuff again and anything I could do to get on the field."
The Vols will hold their second practice on Thursday morning.
Tennessee opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC.