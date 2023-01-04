It should come as no surprise that former Dobyns-Bennett standout Courtney Whitson is still tearing it up on the hardwood.
Now a senior at Middle Tennessee State, Whitson plays a key role for the Lady Blue Raiders in what is turning into one of the best seasons for a mid-major so far this year.
“One of the things that I’m trying to do this year is enjoy the journey,” Whitson said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs already, and we’re just trying to stay the course. We’re all trying to stay in the present.”
MTSU currently sports a 10-2 worksheet with a 3-0 record in Conference USA. Whitson has been a catalyst on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
“I’ve really embraced the process,” she said. “I tell that to our freshmen all the time. At this level, your role changes each year. Each year, my mindset has been that I have to be dominant, but I have to look for where I have to improve, too. I’ve seen myself grow more mentally on the court than anything.”
She has three double-doubles this season, and her season-high in points (18) came on the road against league foe Rice on Dec. 20.
That game in Houston was also a special night for Whitson as she surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her collegiate career in her 100th career start.
“The one game where my family was all there, I was 10 points away and I ended up getting nine,” she said. “The next game was away at Rice, and my family couldn’t come. They all watched on TV, but they came when I got presented with my commemorative ball for the next home game.”
That mark might seem like small potatoes for Whitson — D-B’s all-time leading scorer for either boys or girls with 2,456 points and leading rebounder with 1,476 — but it was still meaningful to achieve such a milestone at a level that so many aspire to play.
“(My family) are the ones that got me there, and they’re always so supportive,” she said. “They’re at every game that they can be. It’s one of those full-circle moments.”
Whitson’s play in college is like a fine wine — it gets better with age.
She’s progressively gone from averaging around seven points in her freshman season to averaging almost 12 this season. She’s started every game so far in her collegiate career, and that kind of dependability garnered her all-conference honors last season.
She was also second nationally in minutes per game last season (38.4).
The Lady Blue Raiders are 26th in the NET rankings, which is one of the primary metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee uses when the time comes to make the bracket.
MTSU is the highest-ranked mid-major in the NET rankings and is only behind Tennessee in terms of in-state comparisons.
In the Associated Press national rankings, MTSU is in the receiving votes category.
“Some of the teams in other conferences don’t play tough out-of-conference schedules as we do,” she said. “We can’t afford any slip-ups as mid-majors.”
One of the primary reasons that the Lady Blue Raiders are so highly rated is a statement win over No. 18 Louisville on Dec. 4. The Cardinals made the Final Four last season.
“We had been preparing for them since the summer,” Whitson said. “During our conditioning, we always said that we were going to push through that extra set of sprints because we wanted to beat Louisville. We had our minds set on that, and we didn’t overlook anyone before that, but we wanted to go out there and beat them.
“They were coming into the Murphy Center, too, which is something that is pretty rare.”
One contributing factor to the steady progression of Whitson’s game is being under the tutelage of legendary coach Rick Insell, who is in his 18th season at the helm and the winningest coach in program history.
Insell has over 1,100 wins across his 40-plus year career at both MTSU and at Shelbyville Central High School and has been inducted into numerous halls of fame.
“My time with (Insell) is something that I’ll never take for granted,” she said. “He’ll tell you the truth and how it is. I love that and wouldn’t want it any other way.
“We’ve developed a relationship that I’ll cherish forever. I wouldn’t trade those butt chewings for anything.”
So what’s the outlook on the rest of the season?
Whitson believes that the Murfreesboro crew is just getting started on what could end up being a special season.
“One of the things that we’re trying to focus on is not having any slip-ups,” she said. “Last year, a couple of those cost us getting an at-large bid (to the NCAAs) and we ended up going all the way to the Final Four of the WNIT.
“We’re taking it day-by-day, but we’re also trying to position ourselves to get an at-large bid if we don’t win the conference tournament.”