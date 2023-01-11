Former Gate City basketball standout Zac Ervin is the epitome of perseverance.
Now a senior at Elon but still with two years of eligibility — a COVID year and a medical redshirt — Ervin has overcome several injury setbacks over the last four years and has come out on the other side stronger.
“I broke my hand my freshman year, and in my sophomore year I tore my ACL,” he said. “It was back-to-back injuries, and both were tough in their own ways. It was actually more tough mentally than anything. I learned to take nothing for granted, and I’m really thankful to be healthy right now.”
In his junior season, he averaged 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while playing an average of 21 minutes.
This season, Ervin is nearly at full strength and has scored double figures in nine of Elon’s 16 games. He’s averaging 11.1 points, which is second on the team, and he leads the squad in 3-point field goal percentage (34.6%).
“I stayed in the gym and kept working,” Ervin said. “I was struggling earlier in the season, but I put in the work, and it’s starting to pay off. I tried not to let it affect me, and if my shot wasn’t falling, I’d keep shooting.”
Under first-year head coach Billy Taylor, the Phoenix are struggling as of late. As of Jan. 11, Elon has lost six straight games and sports a 2-14 worksheet with a 0-3 record in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Ervin has not struggled, however, netting two of his better games against UNC-Wilmington (16 points) and at Delaware (18).
“Conference is all that really matters, and at this level, everyone else is taking it up a notch,” he said. “Everyone is still a little more locked in for conference play. I’ve personally tried to stay aggressive. We really need to win.”
Elon regularly plays in some of the toughest venues in the country. In his career, Ervin has played against North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center and against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
When Elon paid a visit to legendary Assembly Hall on Dec. 20 to play Indiana, Ervin noted that one of college basketball’s iconic venues was all it was built up to be and more.
Elon lost the game to the nationally ranked Hoosiers 96-72, but Ervin netted 12 points off the bench.
“Assembly Hall is probably the coolest place I’ve played,” he said. “You could feel the history, and the way it’s built where it goes straight up is really unique.”
It doesn’t seem like long ago that Ervin was scoring in bunches for the Blue Devils on a regular basis. He netted 2,351 points in his Gate City career and was the second leg of the three consecutive 2,000-point scorers, which was bookended by NBA G-League star Mac McClung and Bradley Dean, who is now starring for UVA-Wise.
The bond between the high-scoring trio is still as strong as ever, according to Ervin.
“We all talk pretty much every day,” Ervin said. “We saw each other over Christmas. When Brad had that 40-point game before Christmas, I hit him up and told him congrats. (Brad) is killing it this year.
“The bond is still really strong even though we don’t see each other every day, and anytime we get a chance to see each other, we do it.”
So what’s the outlook for the rest of the season?
Ervin said that getting back in the win column is important, but also continuing to grow as a unit is up there as well.
“The team chemistry is really good, and it’s one of our strengths because we spend a lot of time off the court together,” he said. “Up to this point, no one is happy with the way we’ve been playing. We can’t let the past affect the conference season, and we just have to take it game-by-game.”