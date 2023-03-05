Bradley Dean

UVA Wise sophomore Bradley Dean burned the nets for 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Cavaliers' upset victory over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Atlantic Conference player of the year Bradley Dean continued his torrid pace with a 35-point performance and the Virginia-Wise men’s basketball team took down No. 9 Lincoln Memorial 86-78 on Saturday in the SAC semifinals at Furman's Timmons Arena.

The last time the Cavaliers beat the Railsplitters was on Dec. 8, 2012, an 81-80 overtime win.

