GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Atlantic Conference player of the year Bradley Dean continued his torrid pace with a 35-point performance and the Virginia-Wise men’s basketball team took down No. 9 Lincoln Memorial 86-78 on Saturday in the SAC semifinals at Furman's Timmons Arena.
The last time the Cavaliers beat the Railsplitters was on Dec. 8, 2012, an 81-80 overtime win.
Dean, a sophomore from Gate City, surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark during the game, and former Eastside star Luke Lawson hit two free throws to cap the victory.
In a game that featured nine lead changes and 10 ties, UVA Wise grabbed the lead for good on a Dean bucket with 5:44 remaining in the second half.
Rron Ukaj added 15 points, Lawson finished with 12 and Calen Lightford had 11 for the Cavs, who shot 43.8% (7-for-16) from 3-point range and 51.9% (28-for-54) overall. Dean also snagged a team-high seven rebounds and Ukaj grabbed six.
Quay Kennedy had 16 points to lead the cold-shooting Railsplitters, who made just 4 of 23 3-point attempts (17.4%) and went 32-for-72 (43.3%) from the field overall. Martez Brown had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Walters chipped in 14 points.
FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Cavs (19-11) take on Catawba (22-7) at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the tournament championship.
The Indians, who last won the SAC title in 2019, are 8-2 in 10 tourney finals.
HOW’D THEY GET THERE?
The Cavs beat Newberry 72-71 on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round for their first-ever SAC Tournament victory.
Catawba blew past Limestone 90-70 in the quarterfinals and topped Tusculum 84-73 in the semis.