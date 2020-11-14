If there was any doubt the 2020 TSSAA football playoffs were going to be dramatically altered by COVID-19, such a thought can be put to rest.
And Friday’s strange “no contest” between McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett puts the TSSAA in a precarious position. The organization needs to act with great care in its decision on which team stays in the playoffs.
Along with the Cherokees and Indians, three other second-round playoff games were canceled, two in Division II and one involving traditional Class 3A powers Milan and Covington — which entered the game boasting 15 championship appearances between them. Milan, which defeated Covington 14-7 in Week 7, advanced to the quarterfinals on the wings of a coronavirus-caused forfeit.
Meanwhile, D-B and McMinn County will wait until sometime this week to find out which team advances to the Class 6A quarterfinals to take on perennial power Maryville.
The TSSAA said it will be Monday at the earliest before it renders a decision. Matthew Gillespie, the TSSAA assistant executive director, said Saturday the organization is currently in the process of “obtaining facts submitted by the administration of both schools.”
Certainly the TSSAA is prudent in trying to make sure it has all the information. But it seems a little hard to believe it will take three days to gather it. More than likely, the organization is trying to set a standard for any similar circumstances in the remainder of the postseason.
Here’s the issue at hand. The TSSAA rule for coronavirus issues is: If one team can’t play and another can, the one that can’t play gets eliminated from the playoffs. The problem is McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett both showed up to play Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Before the game kicked off, however, the health department stepped in and said the game could not be held.
At dispute seems to be whether McMinn had a positive coronavirus case among its team members. And if so, were the circumstances surrounding that positive test severe enough to eliminate the Cherokees from the playoffs?
Apparently the McMinn County Health Department did not prevent the Cherokees from traveling to Kingsport. Given the spread-risk nature of bus travel, it would seem like this would — or should — have happened if there was a suspicion of a positive test.
After the game was called off, D-B coach Joey Christian said the Sullivan County Health Department made the cancellation call. Therefore, it would appear two health departments had different assessments of the risk involved with playing.
And therein lies the problem for the TSSAA.
Here’s what the organization has to consider for the semifinal round. If there are no quarterfinal upsets in Class 6A down to Class 2A, Maryville, Knoxville Central, Elizabethton, Alcoa and Meigs County — all heavily in the state championship mix — will be making long road trips.
If the health department in one of those faraway counties gets wind of a coronavirus concern for one of those teams, could they pull the plug on the game and send the hometown boys to the state championship?
Every one who loves high school athletics would hope this would never happen. But if the playing or canceling of athletic events isn’t completely in the hands of the TSSAA, it doesn’t have to be malfeasance to cause a big-time problem. It only has to be the appearance of malfeasance, especially in a world where social media drives many people’s thought processes. At the very least, the TSSAA has to consider the optics.
One way out, which the TSSAA has already said it won’t consider, would have been to let the teams play Monday if it were determined McMinn County should have been able to play.
Despite its difficult decision, the TSSAA needs to act promptly. Each day that passes without D-B or McMinn County knowing it will advance, seems to give Maryville more of an advantage — as if the Rebels need it. The 35-6 win over Bradley Central on Friday was Maryville’s 64th consecutive victory in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
One good thing for D-B if it advances is the Indians will be fresh. They didn’t have to tackle McMinn running back Jalen Hunt 30-plus times. That’s probably the amount of touches he would have received if the teams had played.
On the down side, the Indians wouldn’t carry any tangible momentum into the Maryville game. Cleveland was a playoff-worthy team with a nice offense, but it will be hard to squeeze two weeks’ worth of confidence out of a seven-point win over a 5-6 team.