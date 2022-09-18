ESPN’s “College GameDay” is heading back to Knoxville.
For the first time since the 2016, college football longest-running and most celebrated pregame show will be on Tennessee’s campus when the No. 11 Vols host No. 20 Florida on Saturday for their Southeastern Conference opener at Neyland Stadium.
The show will air live from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Live shots also will happen Friday for various ESPN programming and on “SportsCenter” prior to “College GameDay.”
Kickoff at sold-out Neyland Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The Vols (3-0, 0-0) are coming off a 63-6 nonconference blowout of Akron. The Gators (2-1, 0-1) pulled out a 32-28 win over South Florida on Saturday.
“College GameDay” has broadcast from UT 10 times. Including the upcoming game, the past three times Tennessee welcomed the ESPN crew to campus have been for its matchup with Florida. The previous time was on Sept. 24, 2016, when the Vols rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat the Gators 38-28.
Saturday's game will also see the return of #CheckerNeyland, which showcases the Vols' iconic checkerboard pattern through Neyland Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to wear orange or white, depending on their seat location. To find out if your seat section is orange or white, go to CheckerNeyland.com and enter your section/row/seat number as it appears on your digital ticket.
Fans in the North End Zone Party Deck are encouraged to wear white.