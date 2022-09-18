Akron Tennessee Football

Tennessee fan Ron Gilman cheers on his team during the first half of Saturday's nonconference game against Akron at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is heading back to Knoxville.

For the first time since the 2016, college football longest-running and most celebrated pregame show­ will be on Tennessee’s campus when the No. 11 Vols host No. 20 Florida on Saturday for their Southeastern Conference opener at Neyland Stadium.

