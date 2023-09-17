BARTON, N.C. — A valiant comeback bid from the Virginia-Wise football team fell short Saturday.

A goal-line stand by Barton proved to be the difference in a 28-24 Bulldogs' win at Truist Stadium in the South Atlantic Conference opener for both schools.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you