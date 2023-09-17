BARTON, N.C. — A valiant comeback bid from the Virginia-Wise football team fell short Saturday.
A goal-line stand by Barton proved to be the difference in a 28-24 Bulldogs' win at Truist Stadium in the South Atlantic Conference opener for both schools.
UVA Wise (1-2, 0-1) trailed 21-0 early in the third quarter but had the ball down 28-24 with under 10 seconds to play inside the Barton 10-yard line with a chance to win.
Cavaliers quarterback Jake Corkren completed what appeared to be a first down pass to receiver Dorrien Goddard on a third-down play. However, Goddard was ruled short of the first-down marker, setting up a fourth-and-inches play from just inside the Bulldogs' 5-yard line.
Corkren attempted a quarterback sneak on the fourth down play with under 10 seconds remaining. He appeared to reach the line to gain, giving UVA Wise one play for victory. However, he was ruled short after measurement, giving Barton (3-0, 1-0) the ball on downs and then the win.
The controversial end of the game capped a back-and-forth second half. Barton went up 21-0 with 13:21 to play in the third quarter when quarterback Jaquan Lynch ended a four-play, 57-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
From there, it was all UVA Wise. Jaevon Gillespie busted a 52-yard touchdown run at the 12:18 mark of the third to give the Cavaliers their first points in over six quarters. A drive later, Zavier Lomax scored his first UVA Wise touchdown when the Big Stone Gap native darted in from 4 yards out to make it a 21-14 game with 6:58 to play in the third.
The Cavs' defense then forced a three-and-out, and UVA Wise put together one of its best drives of the season. The Cavs advanced 76 yards on 16 plays, consuming 8:43 of the clock before Kellan Dalton booted a 36-yard field goal to make it a 21-17 game.
The score held until 3:44 to play in the game when Corkren hooked up with Goddard on a double move. A pump-and-go pass pattern resulted in a 48-yard touchdown pass and following Dalton's conversion kick, the Cavs had the lead at 28-24 with 3:44 to play.
The lead was short-lived. Barton tailback Jordan Terrell took the first play from scrimmage 63 yards for a touchdown, providing what would be the decisive score.
Terrell piled up 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 carries. Lynch completed just 3 of 13 passes, but he finished with 131 yards and a touchdown.
The Cavs gained 250 yards on the ground, their most ever against a SAC opponent. UVA outgained Barton 440-403.
Goddard caught eight passes for 128 yards and a score.
Aydan Willis registered a career-high nine tackles from his linebacker position to lead the Cavs' defense.
Next up, UVA Wise returns home to face Limestone. Kickoff next Saturday at Smith Stadium is slated for 2 p.m.