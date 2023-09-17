BARTON, N.C. — A valiant comeback bid from the Virginia-Wise football team fell short Saturday as a goal line stand by Barton proved to be the difference in a 28-24 Bulldogs' win at Truist Stadium in what was the South Atlantic Conference opener for both schools.
UVA Wise (1-2, 0-1 SAC) trailed 21-0 early in the third quarter but had the ball down 28-24 with under 10 seconds to play inside the Barton (3-0, 1-0 SAC) 10-yard line with a chance to win.
Cavaliers' quarterback Jake Corkren completed what appeared to be a first down pass to receiver Dorrien Goddard on a third down play. However, Goddard was ruled short of the first down marker, setting up a fourth and inches play from just inside the Bulldogs' five-yard line.
Corkren would attempt a quarterback sneak on the fourth down play with under 10 seconds remaining. The signal caller would appear to reach the line to gain, giving UVA Wise one play for victory. However, the mark on the field would be ruled short after measurement, giving Barton the ball on a turnover on downs and sending the Bulldogs to a third consecutive victory to begin the year.
The controversial end of the game highlighted what was a back-and-forth second half. Barton went up 21-0 with 13:21 to play in the third quarter when quarterback Jaquan Lynch capped a 4-play, 57-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
From there, it was all UVA Wise. Jaevon Gillespie busted a 52-yard touchdown run at the 12:18 mark of the third period to give the Cavaliers their first points in over six quarters. A drive later, Zavier Lomax scored his first UVA Wise touchdown when the Big Stone Gap, Va. native darted in from four yards out to make it a 21-14 game with 6:58 to play in the third quarter.
The Cavs' defense would stand tall and force a three-and-out to get the offense the ball back. UVA Wise would arguably put together its best drive of the season as the offense advanced 76 yards on 16 plays, consuming 8:43 of the clock before Kellan Dalton booted a 36-yard field goal to make it a 21-17 game.
The score would remain unchanged until 3:44 to play in the game when Corkren hooked up with Goddard on a double move. A pump-and-go pass pattern would result in a 48-yard touchdown pass and following Dalton's conversion kick the Cavs had the lead at 28-24 with 3:44 to play.
The lead would be short-lived as Barton tailback Jordan Terrell would take the first play from scrimmage 63 yards for a touchdown, providing what would be the decisive score.
Terrell's run was part of a big day for the back who gained 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns across 26 carries.
Lynch completed just 3-of-13 passes in the win but he finished with 131 yards and a touchdown.
For UVA Wise, the Cavs gained 250 yards on the ground, the most ever against a South Atlantic Conference opponent as part of a day that saw the team out gain the Bulldogs 440-to-403.
Goddard caught eight passes for 128 yards and a score while Aydan Willis registered a career-high nine tackles from his linebacker position to lead the Cavs' defense.
Next up, UVA Wise returns home to face Limestone in the home league opener for Dane Damron's squad. Kickoff from Smith Stadium is slated for 2 p.m. next Saturday.