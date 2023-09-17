BARTON, N.C. — A valiant comeback bid from the Virginia-Wise football team fell short Saturday as a goal line stand by Barton proved to be the difference in a 28-24 Bulldogs' win at Truist Stadium in what was the South Atlantic Conference opener for both schools.

UVA Wise (1-2, 0-1 SAC) trailed 21-0 early in the third quarter but had the ball down 28-24 with under 10 seconds to play inside the Barton (3-0, 1-0 SAC) 10-yard line with a chance to win.

