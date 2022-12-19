Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week From staff reports Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email UVA Wise sophomore guard Bradley Dean was named the South Atlantic Conference player of the week on Monday. UVA WISE ATHLETICS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice.The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.Dean averaged 28.5 points in the Cavs’ two games, including a career-high 40 in a 94-86 overtime victory over Limestone. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Gate City native now leads the SAC in scoring at 19.9 points a game.The Cavs (7-4, 1-3) return to action after the Christmas break. They play at Young Harris on Dec. 31.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bradley Dean Sac Sport Basketball Assist Gate City Rebound South Atlantic Conference Victory Dean Men Recommended for you ON AIR