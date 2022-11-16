Cavaliers roll to 3-0 with record win over King

WISE — UVA Wise is enjoying the moment.
The Cavaliers had four players score in double digits Wednesday on the way to a 100-64 women’s basketball nonconference win over King at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
WISE — UVA Wise is enjoying the moment.
The Cavaliers had four players score in double digits Wednesday on the way to a 100-64 women’s basketball nonconference win over King at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
The 36-point victory is the largest by the Cavaliers over King in the 66-game history of the series.
The win also gave UVA Wise a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The loss is the first 0-3 start for King since the 2011-12 season.
The Cavaliers jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the early going and rolled to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.
Nia Vanzant led UVA Wise in scoring with 22 points, while Josie Hester finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Katlin Burger added 14 points and Alexis Warren scored 10 for the Cavs.
Senior point guard Caitlin Ross turned in a good night with nine points, seven rebounds and tied her career-high with 14 assists.
Ross said team unity is a key for the Cavaliers’ success.
“Seeing that they had their big girl in, I knew that we could outrun them, especially with Sable (Burnside). She runs very well and runs the floor well. All of us do,” Ross said. “I was just trying to get them to run the floor, kick it ahead and then hit the post on Burger whenever they had a small on her because she’s very good on the inside with a small guard on her. I just knew the matchups, and I was trying to get it to the open person.”
The Cavaliers’ offensive attack was the way coach Jamie Cluesman wanted them to play it.
UVA Wise shot 60.6% (40 of 66) from the floor, including hitting 46.2% (6 of 13) from behind the 3-point line.
The 60.6% is a program best since UVA Wise started playing NCAA DII in 2013.
“We really shared the ball and took high-percentage shots,” Cluesman said. “We did sell out and take jumpers like we did in a couple of spurts in our first two games. We stayed disciplined.”
UVA Wise is back in action Saturday with a trip to Belmont Abbey, while King travels to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.