WISE — A record-breaking defensive performance and a fast start offensively propelled Virginia-Wise to a season- opening 41-9 nonconference football victory over Ferrum at Carl Smith Stadium on Thursday.

The Cavaliers held the Panthers to minus-18 rushing yards to establish a single-game program record.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos