WISE — A record-breaking defensive performance and a fast start offensively propelled Virginia-Wise to a season- opening 41-9 nonconference football victory over Ferrum at Carl Smith Stadium on Thursday.
The Cavaliers held the Panthers to minus-18 rushing yards to establish a single-game program record.
It was one of two program records to fall on the evening; sophomore kicker Kellan Dalton booted a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, marking the longest in school history.
Former Greeneville star Jaevon Gillespie scored the game’s first three touchdowns to put UVA Wise in front 21-0 after a quarter of play. Dorien Goddard, his former Greene Devils teammate, then hauled in a 7-yard TD pass to extend the Cavs’ advantage to 28-0.
Ferrum (0-1) never recovered. The Panthers mustered just one first down and 4 yards in the second quarter.
Dalton’s first field goal of the game, a 31-yarder, sent the Cavs to intermission up 31-0.
Julian Edwards put the’ final points on the board for the Cavs with 4:16 to play in the third quarter when he scored on a 33-yard run, the longest rush of his career.
Gillespie finished with 106 yards on just 10 carries to lead a rushing attack that tallied 291 yards.
Markel Harrison had a career-high nine catches and career-best 98 yards to pace a UVA Wise receiving corps that saw 10 Cavs catch a pass.
Dobyns-Bennett alum Lendon Redwine finished 22-of-36 passing for 260 yards for the Cavs.
In addition to Dalton’s big night kicking, Drew Vermillion of Gate City had a solid night for UVA Wise. The redshirt junior averaged 43 yards on four punts, pinning the Panthers inside the 20-yard line on two occasions with a long punt of 49 yards.