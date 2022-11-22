WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men’s basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center.

The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.

