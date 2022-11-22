WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men’s basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center.
The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
UVA Wise started on shaky ground as far as its shooting game.
The Cavaliers never trailed, but the Eagles kept it close over the opening 20 minutes.
The Cavs built a 27-16 advantage with 5:48 left in the half, but Alice Lloyd clawed back to within six, 29-23, at halftime.
“They’re a scrappy team and we knew if we let them hang around it would be that way,” UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger said. “I think you’ve got to give them a little credit. They kind of mucked the game up in some ways by changing defenses. We saw man, we saw zone. I think we saw a box-and-1 at one point, a triangle-and-2. They did a good job of really taking us out of our flow from an offensive standpoint.”
Alice Lloyd (2-6) held Bradley Dean, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, without a point in the first half and limited center Luke Lawson to five points and two rebounds.
But guard Ben Bryson stepped up big for UVA Wise in the opening half. The junior scored all 12 of his points — all from behind the 3-point line — before the break.
“It’s all about playing with confidence,” Bryson said. “You come into a game and your teammates believe you can hit shots, it’s going to boost your energy a little bit.
“Usually it’s Brad and Luke hitting early. I’m a little bit glad they gave me a chance this time.”
Lawson and Dean both got into a better shooting flow in the second half.
Lawson finished with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds.
“We came out a little slow, but Ben did a great job of hitting some shots early,” he noted.
Dean finished with 11 points and seven assists.
“I believe in my teammates,” he said. “Every time out, I’m telling them if they have any space to fire it up.
“It’s not just about one or two people. It’s about this whole team.”
Rron Ukaj recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and J’Son Brooks also scored 10 for the Cavaliers.
Alice Lloyd cut the Cavs’ lead to 56-54 with a little less than seven minutes left to play on a basket from Bryce Slone, who led the Eagles with 16 points.
A basket from Ukaj, however, sparked UVA Wise’s game-sealing run in the final minutes.
Will Philpot and Jared Strickland finished with 12 points apiece for the Eagles.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, UVA Wise is back in action on Sunday at the Prior Center against Warren Wilson.
