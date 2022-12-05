Cavaliers beat Winston-Salem despite the loss of Vanzant

WISE — UVA Wise used a second-quarter scoring run and withstood a third-quarter rally from Winston-Salem State on Monday to take a 71-60 nonconference women’s basketball win at the David J. Prior Center.
The win did not come without a price, however.
Redshirt junior Nia Vanzant, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers (6-1), went down with an ankle injury with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Vanzant left the game and was on crutches after the contest.
The extent of Vanzant’s injury was not known Monday night.
“It’s her ankle,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “Hopefully, we’ll find out more (Tuesday). That’s about all I know right now.”
Vanzant scored 14 points, had three rebounds and two assists when the injury forced her out of the game.
The Cavaliers also were enjoying their biggest lead of the game — 19 points — just before Vanzant went down.
Winston-Salem went on a 9-0 run to cut the Cav lead to 51-39 by the end of the third.
Cluesman said there was a moment for her team to collect itself after Vanzant’s injury, and then the Cavs had to focus on finishing the game.
“They’re just such a close-knit group, so when one goes down we just sort of all shut down a little bit,” Cluesman said. “We just have to go through those emotions, and then they were able to step up and come out to fill Nia’s shoes ... on both ends of the floor.”
Sophomore Josie Hester said there was more of a sense of urgency for the players on the floor to step up when Vanzant went down with the injury.
“With Nia being out, everybody has to kind of pick up for her,” Hester said. “She’s obviously scoring points and bringing energy to our team, so we have to account for what’s missing on the court. So that just makes everybody bring more intensity for Nia and do their part and play their role and do what they can do.”
Hester finished with a game-high 18 points, while Katlin Burger registered 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Kaitlin Bailey scored six points but fell a blocked shot away from recording a double-double. The sophomore from Unicoi had 12 rebounds and recorded nine blocked shots, the highest number of blocks by any women’s basketball player from a South Atlantic Conference school in the last six seasons.
Valencia Carroll scored a team-high 10 points for Winston-Salem (4-3).
1,000 POINTS
Senior Caitlyn Ross carved her name into UVA Wise’s record books by scoring the 1,000th point of her career in the win.
Ross scored five points in the game, with 10 assists and six rebounds.
INTO SAC PLAY
UVA Wise completes this week of play by facing two tough SAC games on the road.
The Cavaliers travel to Tusculum on Wednesday and Carson-Newman on Saturday.