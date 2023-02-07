Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson works the ball against Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) during Monday night's SEC game in Starkville, Miss.

 KATE LUFFMAN/TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Neither was one overtime.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you