STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Neither was one overtime.
The host Bulldogs outlasted the Lady Vols 91-90 in a double-overtime thriller at Humphrey Coliseum.
The game — knotted at 31 at halftime — featured 17 lead changes, 14 ties and 54 total fouls.
The Lady Vols shot 37-for-44 from the free-throw line to the Bulldogs’ 19-for-30, but ultimately Tennessee was undone by turnovers. UT (19-9, 9-2) gave away the ball 23 times and Mississippi State (16-7, 5-5) capitalized to the tune of 21 points.
JerKaila Jordan powered her way to a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Lady Vols 40-26 in the paint. Jordan also had six rebounds and three steals.
Asianae Johnson scored 16 points and Anastasia Hayes finished with 14 and eight boards for Mississippi State.
Rickea Jackson — who started her career at Mississippi State — finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for Tennessee. Jillian Hollingshead recorded her first double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, and Tess Darby added 10 points.
UT’s Jordan Horston, who entered the game averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, played only 18 minutes and fouled out late in the first overtime. Horston finished with eight points after making 1 of 2 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Vols return to action Sunday when they welcome in-state rival Vanderbilt to Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff for the Play4Kay game is set for 2 p.m. (SEC Network+).
