JOHNSON CITY — Two pieces of news concerning the East Tennessee State basketball team that broke Tuesday became official Wednesday.
The Bucs will open the season against Abilene Christian, and Serrel Smith has been declared immediately eligible by the NCAA.
The season opens Nov. 25 in Fort Myers, Florida, where ETSU will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. Abilene Christian won 20 games last season and was seeded second in the Southland Conference tournament before that event was canceled in midstream because of the initial wave of the novel coronavirus.
The ETSU-Abilene Christian game is set to tip off at 11 a.m. The winner of that contest will play the winner of a game between Akron and Middle Tennessee State. Austin Peay, Omaha, Indiana State and East Carolina are in the other side of the bracket.
The championship game is set for 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. All 12 games will be streamed live and available on-demand on FloHoops.com.
“We have built these fields with the health and safety of our teams first and foremost in mind,” said Brooks Downing, president of bdG Sports. “We have instituted a comprehensive safety plan with the focus on our three pillars of the host resort, game venue and ground transportation. Our partners at Hertz Arena, FGCU, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Naples Tours and Transportation, Summit One Source, which provides our testing, and Loop Insights, which provides contact tracing, have all bought in from day one how important it is that we do this right and in a manner which protects the players and coaches as best we can.”
There will be no general fan access for the tournament. Each team will be given a limited number of “spectator credentials,” to be given out at their discretion. Anyone attending on these credentials will be required to undergo a COVID-19 rapid antigen test.
Meanwhile, Smith, a 6-foot-4 guard who transferred from Maryland, received a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to play and not have sit out the year as transfer rules usually dictate. He’ll have two years of eligibility with ETSU.
“I am pleased to announce that Serrel Smith has received a waiver to play immediately this season,” said first-year head coach Jason Shay. “I want to thank the NCAA for its time, effort and diligence in review of Serrel’s waiver. I also want to mention that the dedicated work of Kay Lennon-McGrew was paramount in this process. His experience in the Big Ten and ability to put the ball in the basket will be essential for this team. His eligibility adds depth and versatility to our roster.”
Smith was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he averaged 29 points per game. His career at Maryland didn’t go as planned, as he never found his shooting stroke.
“I want to thank ETSU, the NCAA and Maryland for their help in the waiver process,” said Smith. “I’m super excited and ready to go. It’s time to fight for another SoCon Championship.”