After being on the short end of a 49-3 score at Jacksonville State in its season opener, the East Tennessee State football team figures it’s a good time to come home for a game.
The Bucs’ home opener is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when Carson-Newman pays a visit to Greene Stadium.
“It’s going to be great,” Bucs safety Chris Hope said. “There was a hostile environment this past weekend in Jacksonville, I think about 20,000. I think it’ll be great for us get back home and just see the fans and feel that support.”
ETSU averaged 9,471 fans per game last season, making the school one of four Southern Conference teams to regularly get more than 9,000. The fan support was there despite the team going 3-8 overall in coach George Quarles’ first year. The Bucs were 1-4 at home last year, losing their final four home games by an average of seven points per contest.
Now, with a fresh start, the Bucs want to turn the tables at home.
“I think it’s cool to watch on TV, but you really want to be there in the atmosphere,” ETSU wide receiver Xavier Gaillardetz said. “And it helps the team out when it’s loud and they’re cheering for you. So I think it’ll be good to come back home and bounce back from that from that Week One game.”
ETSU opened last season with a convincing win over Mars Hill College, a team from the same league as Carson-Newman, the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference. Just as the Bucs were heavy underdogs in their opener, they are expected to be favorites in this game.
That could change depending on the play the Bucs get at quarterback, where starter Tyler Riddell suffered a shoulder injury. His status remains uncertain, although he seems unlikely to play after missing practice early in the week.
The Eagles will be going on the road — albeit only 84 miles — for the first time after opening the season at home with a 35-3 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg. A crowd of slightly more than 4,000 attended the game at Burke-Tarr Stadium in Jefferson City.
With some rain in the forecast for Saturday, some of the pregame festivities might be affected but the team will still walk from the Minidome, through all the tailgate parties, and to the stadium two hours before kickoff.
“One thing that always helps me is just the Buc Walk,” Quarles said. “I think that’s something that guys are drawing energy from. The crowds here are great. The energy playing in Greene Stadium is always great.
“I just think our guys are going to be happy to play in front of a home crowd and get a chance to get what happened last week out of their mouth and then get a W on Saturday.”
