Drew Beam pitched six innings Sunday, throwing just 86 pitches and facing only two batters over the minimum, to help the Vols earn their first win of the season. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on three hits and didn’t walk a batter in a 7-0 win over UC San Diego. He struck out six.

A 1-2 start to the season didn’t cause Tennessee to lose too much ground in the national college baseball polls.

The Vols — ranked in the top five in the preseason in all three major polls: D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball — lost 3-1 to Arizona and 4-3 to Grand Canyon before beating UC San Diego 7-0 in the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona over the weekend.

