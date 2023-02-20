Drew Beam pitched six innings Sunday, throwing just 86 pitches and facing only two batters over the minimum, to help the Vols earn their first win of the season. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on three hits and didn’t walk a batter in a 7-0 win over UC San Diego. He struck out six.
A 1-2 start to the season didn’t cause Tennessee to lose too much ground in the national college baseball polls.
The Vols — ranked in the top five in the preseason in all three major polls: D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball — lost 3-1 to Arizona and 4-3 to Grand Canyon before beating UC San Diego 7-0 in the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona over the weekend.
Tennessee dropped from second to third in the D1B rankings, from second to sixth in the Baseball America poll and from fifth to 11th on the Collegiate list.
LSU (3-0) remained the consensus No. 1.
AGAINST ARIZONA
Chase Dollander, who posted a 10-0 record last season for Tennessee, took the hard-luck loss in Friday’s season opener. After giving up two early runs, the junior right-hander retired 10 straight batters. He went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just the two runs on three hits and struck out seven.
Tennessee stranded nine baserunners. Tony Bullard homered for Arizona.
Each pitching staff combined to strike out 10.
AGAINST GRAND CANYON
The Vols outhit the Antelopes 9-6, but late errors cost them Saturday. Tennessee led 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but Grand Canyon scored one run in each of the next three frames, two of the runs aided by a pair of UT errors.
Cal Stark, a junior-college transfer, hit his first home run in a UT uniform, a two-out, two-run blast in the fourth to give the Vols a one-run lead.
AGAINST UC SAN DIEGO
Drew Beam pitched six innings, throwing just 86 pitches and facing only two batters over the minimum, to help the Vols earn their first win of the season Sunday. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on three hits and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out six.
Blake Burke launched a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth that extended UT’s lead to 3-0, and the Vols broke it open with a four-run seventh capped by Christian Moore’s solo shot.
Burke finished 2-for-4 with the homer, a triple and two runs scored.
UP NEXT
Tennessee plays its home opener Tuesday against Alabama A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.