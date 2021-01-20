No. 16 Hokies’ game with Boston College postponed
The Atlantic Coast Conference postponed the Boston College at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday following a positive coronavirus test within the Eagles’ program.
No makeup date was announced for the matchup that was to be played at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
The 16th-ranked Hokies, led by ACC player of the week Tyrece Radford, are scheduled to play at Syracuse on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.
Radford, a redshirt sophomore, averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in a pair of Tech wins last week. He shot a blistering 68.4% from the field.
Kentucky at Lady Vols game to be played Sunday
The Kentucky at Tennessee women’s basketball game, postponed earlier this month because of coronavirus issues within the Lady Vols’ program, will be played on Sunday.
Tennessee was supposed to play Vanderbilt that day, but the Commodores discontinued their season on Monday because of a depleted roster.
The No. 25 Lady Vols and No. 12 Wildcats are set to tip off at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Auriemma passes Summitt on wins list
Connecticut women’s coach Geno Auriemma says he would rather still be coaching against the late Pat Summitt than moving past her on the all-time wins list.
The Huskies routed Butler 103-35 on Tuesday in Storrs, Connecticut, giving Auriemma his 1,099th win. The victory leaves him just behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,105) and gives him one more than former rival Summitt, who died in 2016 at the age of 64. The Huskies visit Knoxville on Thursday to take on the Lady Vols.
“I wish she were still coaching and I wish I had to work a lot harder to catch her,” Auriemma said. “It’s ironic that it plays out the way it played out, because to be honest with you, I didn’t think I’d be coaching long enough to be in this position.”
Wednesday's Texas A&M-Vandy game postponed
The Southeastern Conference postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining inside the Commodores’ program.
A make-up date for the game in Nashville has not been set.
Vandy has had three SEC games postponed either for internal or external virus issues. Its first four games to open the season were canceled.
The Commodores are scheduled to play Saturday against Arkansas.