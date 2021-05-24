Tennessee High alum Gavin Cross made the Atlantic Coast Conference sit up at take notice during his freshman season at Virginia Tech.
Cross became the first Hokies freshman to earn All-ACC first-team honors when the baseball teams were announced Monday. He’s also Tech’s first all-freshman pick since Ian Seymour in 2018.
Cross, an outfielder, boasted a .357 batting average during the regular season. In his 196 at-bats, he led the ACC in hits (70) and triples (5) and finished third in total bases (126).
Cross and the Hokies are in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week for the ACC Tournament at Truist Field. The tournament features a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.
Virginia Tech (27-23) is seeded 12th and in Pool A with top-seeded Notre Dame (29-10) and eighth-seeded Virginia (27-22).
Pool play begins Tuesday at 3 p.m. when the Hokies take on the Cavaliers for the fourth time this season.
WOLFE NABS BIG 12 HONORS
Former Dobyns-Bennett star Hunter Wolfe, a redshirt senior at TCU, made the All-Big 12 Conference second team.
Wolfe has spent the majority of the season as the designated hitter. He’s batting .325, second on the squad, and is one of three Horned Frogs with 40 RBIs on the year. Among his 49 hits are 14 doubles, one triple and six home runs.
He’s also second on the team with 12 stolen bases.
TCU (37-16) is the second seed for the Big 12 Tournament being held at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The Horned Frogs open play Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against seventh-seeded Kansas State (31-22).
RAZORBACKS STILL ON TOP
Arkansas remains the consensus No. 1 team after sweeping Florida at home to join Vanderbilt in 2013 as the only Southeastern Conference teams to win all 10 league series.
Texas (40-13) is No. 2 in the D1Baseball.com poll, followed by Vanderbilt (39-13).
Baseball America has Vanderbilt No. 2 and Notre Dame No. 3. Collegiate Baseball newspaper ranks Vanderbilt second and Mississippi State (40-13) third.