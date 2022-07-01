Chandler Cole accomplished two major goals recently at The Ultimate Fighter 30.
First, he was able to train with Amanda Nunez, whom he considers the very best to step inside the cage. Second, he and his hometown of Coeburn were prominently featured on the show.
“I was really excited to get on Amanda’s team. She’s the greatest fighter of all time,” Cole said at the recent Showcase MMA card at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. “I knew she could teach me things that I could carry over into my fighting. Just being around her was awesome. It was a humbling experience. It’s indescribable. I can sit here all night and not even explain how awesome it was.”
Although he lost to Jordan Heiderman in his final fight, Cole was a YouTube sensation with his spinning wheel kick, a highlight seen around the world. He hit Heiderman with the shot in Round 1 and sent him crashing into the cage.
The 5-foot-10 and 265-pound Cole then landed a series of punches. But Heiderman was able to survive the barrage and earn a close decision.
Still, it was a positive for the 27-year-old Cole, who said he feels the experience most helped him with his stand-up game and confidence. He felt his coaches at Wise County Combat Club did a great job in getting him ready for the fight.
He’s the latest in a line of combat sports athletes from the region to perform at a high level.
Adam Townsend from Hampton had a successful MMA career with several international fights. Dustin Long from Johnson City scored a knockout of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s brother on a Las Vegas boxing card.
Jonathan Pearce, also from Johnson City, has won his last three UFC fights. He is featured in an upcoming July fight against Finnish combatant Makwan Amirkhani.
“I think Adam Townsend paved the way and the fighters now are doing even more,” Cole said. “Hopefully, the next wave of fighters can do even more than we’re doing.”
It’s a passion for Cole, who works as a prison guard and also serves as the wrestling coach at Eastside High School. While he also played football in high school, wrestling was something he couldn't get enough of.
After high school, he served as an assistant before being the head coach for the last six seasons.
“It’s a great feeling to see the younger generation do great things,” he said. “I love giving back and hopefully being a positive influence.”
He said he fondly remembers his days as a high school wrestler, competing at 160 pounds as a freshman and sophomore, 182 as a junior and 195 as a senior. He won the 220 weight class at the prestigious Agie Skeens tournament, the only wrestler from St. Paul or Coeburn to win that bracket.
However, the state title eluded him and a decade later he still uses as motivation the feeling of not having that void filled.
Something that was fulfilled was a promise that Cole made to himself a long time ago. He was excited to see his hometown featured on a national broadcast.
“It was crazy because I’ve always said I wanted to put my town on the map,” he said. “That was my way of doing it. I’m far from being done, but this is a good start.”