Charlie Cole, one of East Tennessee State’s recent football signees, knew pretty quickly that the West Point life wasn’t for him.
The former Daniel Boone star running back is returning to Northeast Tennessee, where his exploits for the Trailblazers were legendary.
“After we got through boot camp, I just knew,” Cole said. “I just didn’t feel like me. I was far away from home, which wasn’t that bad because I was talking to everybody back home. But I didn’t feel like myself and I didn’t want to be there.”
So Cole returned home to consider his options.
ETSU had recruited him after a stellar high school career and he started thinking about playing for the Bucs. His family and friends could come watch just as they did every Friday night at Boone, and that was an important part of his decision.
“I’m so excited,” Cole said. “It’s amazing. They have a great program here and I can’t wait to play.”
Cole will be the second local player to transfer to ETSU from Army. Science Hill’s Malik McGue also came home after a time at West Point.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders is Cole’s great uncle, so the two have known each other for a very long time.
“It will be a great playing for him,” Cole said. “I just don’t want everybody in the area to think ‘Oh, he got recruited because he’s his nephew.’ ”
No, Cole got recruited because of a dominant high school career.
He was slowed at times by injuries — a hamstring for part of one season and a broken arm as a senior — but he still managed to make quite a name for himself.
As a freshman, Cole rushed for more than 1,000 yards. The hamstring limited him to 640 as a sophomore, but he bounced back in a big way as a junior. In 2018, Cole led Northeast Tennessee with 1,854 yards and 23 touchdowns. Then as a senior, he suffered a broken arm in the second game and missed nine weeks.
His biggest high school game came against Science Hill, when he ran for 321 yards and three touchdowns — including 80- and 85-yard scores.
In high school, Cole was known for having a deadly combination of size and speed. Army had him pegged as a fullback and wanted him to get up to 260 pounds.
“My senior year at Boone, I was up to 255,” Cole said. “The last time I weighed, I was down to 243. The coaches here want me around 235 or 240. That’s what I was my junior year.”
The Southern Conference pushed the 2020 football season into early 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. ETSU reports for preseason camp on Jan. 6 and the first game is scheduled for Feb. 20.
Cole is immediately eligible and will be able to play as a freshman.
“That’s so exciting knowing that I can play this year,” he said. “I can’t wait to get going.”