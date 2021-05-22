KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole wanted to get a little more work in.
The Coeburn fighter won the Showcase MMA heavyweight championship with a first-round TKO of Michigan fighter Conway Beaudry on Saturday night at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
Fighting in the main event of the Showcase 20 MMA card, Cole (8-2-0) got the mount and landed a couple of big shots against Beaudry before the fight was stopped after just 55 seconds.
While the 26-year-old representing the Wise County Combat Club was happy to win the title, he was disappointed the fight ended so quickly.
“It feels good to have the belt, but I wanted to finish it my way,” Cole said. “I worked out hard for this. No one sees me in the gym. A year ago, I was in the worst condition of my life. I’ve come back and I want to be on the level to fight the best in the world.
“I want to take that next step in my career and that’s what I work for,” Cole said.
Beaudry (17-19) took the fight as a last-minute replacement after Matt Kovacs backed out a couple of days earlier.
Beaudry also was upset at the quick stoppage, although Cole landed a hard shot to his ribs before the referee ended it.
JOHNSON CITY WINNERS
In the co-main event, Johnson City fighter Randall Austin Jr. (3-0) captured the Showcase MMA flyweight championship, winning by submission with a heel hook of Joshua Oxendine near the end of the first round.
Austin was emotional after the victory in the 125-pound division, noting that he worked about five years toward the goal of becoming a champion.
Fighting out of Johnson City’s Team Oxendine — which is unrelated to his opponent — Austin was able to wrap up his opponent’s leg on a couple of occasions.
“I busted my tail and I work every day for this,” Austin said. “He wanted this, too. I knew I had it and heard his foot pop, but I had to keep on going until they stopped it.”
Another Johnson City fighter, Preston Schick (3-0), scored a unanimous decision over Michigan fighter Mike Thompson. Schick, a lanky fighter nicknamed the “Ice Pick,” won all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. He threw several big shots, hoping to get a knockout, but Thompson was able to avoid most of them.
“We fought once before in Muay Thai and I was able to knock him out,” Schick said. “Fighting MMA this time, he stayed a lot tighter. It was hard to land shots because he was so tight. He threw in a lot of grappling and I had to be ready for that, but I was able to piece it together.”
MIDDLE CARD
Marquell Fullwood-Jones, a heavyweight from Hickory, North Carolina, prevailed with a first-round TKO of Zach Mannon of Pennington Gap.
After the fighters had wild exchanges throughout the first round, Fullwood-Jones was able to get a takedown of Mannon against the cage and land multiple strikes for the stoppage before the buzzer sounded.
Marcelus Wilkinson — an undefeated fighter out of Richmond who is nicknamed the “Black Samurai” — scored a second-round knockout of Josh Newberry from the Wise County Combat Club in a 145-pound MMA fight.
Wilkinson landed a left hook and followed with a straight right for the knockout.
EARLY FIGHTS
The early fights were highlighted by a 170-pound, K-1 kickboxing bout between South Carolina combatant Will Cox and Johnson City’s Jace Mathis.
Cox won the first round, but Mathis came back strong with some hard shots. Cox was administered a standing eight-count in the second round.
After a close third round, it ended in a majority draw.