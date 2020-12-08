NASHVILLE — An ice-cold stretch of shooting turned a promising start into a runaway loss for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
ETSU missed 16 of 17 shots during a span covering the end of the second quarter and all of the third, and the Bucs couldn’t recover in an 81-61 road loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The cold spell spoiled a promising start in which the Bucs led after one quarter and were still in the game at halftime. The Commodores outscored the Bucs 28-7 in the third quarter when Courtney Moore’s 3-pointer served as ETSU’s only field goal of the period.
Enna Pehadzic led Vandy with 25 points, hitting 6 of 15 shots from 3-point range. Koi Love had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Chelsie Hall finished with 16 points and Brinae Alexander added 11.
Shynia Jackson and Mykia Dowdell each scored nine points to lead the Bucs (1-2). Dowdell also had seven rebounds. Moore added eight points.
ETSU was out front by four points, 17-13, after one quarter after holding the Commodores to 27% shooting and outrebounding them 15-7.
Vanderbilt began to pull ahead in the second quarter before going cold. The Commodores missed seven shots in a row before Hall’s layup with four seconds left put the home team up 38-31 at the halftime buzzer.
The decisive third left the Commodores up 66-38 heading into the fourth, and they stretched their advantage to as many as 32 points.
It was ETSU’s second game in a row against a Southeastern Conference foe following a 67-50 loss to Tennessee last week.
Vanderbilt (1-1) has had three games canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Bucs return to action Saturday at home against Presbyterian. Tipoff at Brooks Gym is set for noon.
No fans will be allowed to attend.