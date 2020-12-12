JOHNSON CITY — Presbyterian scored the first 16 points and was never threatened in a 68-38 women's basketball win over the East Tennessee State Saturday at Brooks Gym.
ETSU didn’t make a field goal over the first 8 minutes, 16 seconds of its home opener. The Bucs missed 22 of their first 23 shots.
Presbyterian led 23-5 after one quarter and ETSU (1-3) spent the rest of the afternoon trying to catch up.
Carly Hooks led the Bucs with 10 points. She shot 4-for-16 from the field.
E’Lease Stafford made ETSU’s first field goal, which came after 15 consecutive misses by the team. Stafford, the Bucs’ preseason All-Southern Conference selection, finished 2-for-12 from the field. She’s shooting 21% this season.
Tionna Carter had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Hose (1-1). Nyah Willis had 12 points.
Presbyterian led by as many as 33 in the closing minutes.
ETSU shot 21% for the game, including a 5-of-31 effort from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
The Bucs are scheduled to return to action at Davidson on Friday.