It should come as no surprise to folks who know Kirby Connell to see him having success on the baseball diamond.
Connell, a sophomore pitcher on the College World Series-bound Tennessee team, gravitated to the game at an early age. And he was led to the game by his older brothers, Kevin and Cody.
“Kirby has always been good at baseball,” sibling and David Crockett basketball coach Cody Connell said. “I’ll never forget when I was 12 and he was probably 1 and a half, he was up there swinging our bats. You never see someone that young pick up a bat and swing it.
“Kirby is 10 years younger than me and eight years younger than my other brother, Kevin. It was a dogfight at the house every day. If he wanted to compete with us, we weren’t going to baby him and let him win. If he wanted to play with us, he had to find a way to compete with the big boys.”
Kirby comes into the CWS with 42.0 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts, and an ERA of 3.00. One of his highlights was a 1-2-3 inning in a win over Vanderbilt on April 17.
EARLY YEARS
Kirby was born in Johnson City and spent practically all of his early developmental years on a sports field watching his brothers.
“People around here remember him running around the field at Daniel Boone and he was catching bullpen sessions for his brother,” Cody said. “That’s what he did when he was 6 or 7. He was catching our bullpens and taking infield with us.
“At that age, you could tell that he was going to be different.”
When he was in the eighth grade, Kirby and his parents moved to Missouri but they eventually moved back east to Blacksburg, South Carolina.
A WILD ENVIRONMENT
For anyone who has either been to a game or watched one on television this season, the environment at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is far different than in years past.
Fans are coming out in droves and there was even a block party outside the stadium consisting of hundreds for the Super Regional against LSU.
The excitement surrounding the team almost oozes through the television.
“The atmosphere this year has been different,” Cody said. “It’s been one of those where it’s been a packed house every day. To see the people at the stadium and at the block party, it felt like a football game. The place was just rocking and it’s awesome.”
And when the final out was tallied against the Tigers on Sunday, pandemonium ensued and the Volunteers had clinched their first berth to Omaha since 2005.
“I’ve been around sports my whole life and a lot of big ball games,” Cody said. “Just to see the reaction, even though it wasn’t close at the end, tears started running down my face.
“I thought about all these kids that have been playing this game their whole lives, waiting for this one moment and they finally get their chance to go play in Omaha. It’s one of those things that gives you goosebumps every time.”
For Cody to see one of Kirby’s dreams realized was all the satisfaction a brother could ever ask for.
“Having a brother that’s able to go to the College World Series is something that we’ll be able to tell our kids, our grandkids and generations after that,” Cody said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for my family and everyone else involved.”
PICK HIM OUT IN A CROWD
Some baseball players are known to march to the beat of their own drum.
Kirby’s distinction is not necessarily his style of play, but more so his facial characteristics.
“Kirby has always been different when it comes to hair,” Cody said. “He changes his hair more than anybody I’ve met in my life. I’ve probably had two hairstyles my whole life, and if you look at pictures of him through the years, you wouldn’t know it was the same kid.”
Even more than his flowing blonde mane is his signature handlebar mustache, which has even garnered its own shirt worn by family members.
“He’s had the flow going the last four or five years, which is typical for a baseball player,” Cody said. “As for the mustache, I thought it was a joke at first, but it’s gone on for like a year or two now. It caught some attention and I don’t think he has an option but to keep it now.”
GOING WEST?
Tennessee begins play in the eight-team double elimination tournament on Sunday against Virginia.
Cody and the rest of the Connell family will almost assuredly be out in Nebraska to cheer on Kirby and the Vols. After all, they’ve come this far.
“My parents have done so much for all three of us. They’ve driven thousands and thousands of miles to be able to watch us play ball,” Cody said. “My parents haven’t missed a game — home or away — this season.
“I’m hoping to go to Omaha. If they can win on Sunday or Tuesday, I’ll go out there. I hope I can witness it and see him live out every little kid’s dream.”