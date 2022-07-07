EMORY — Former King softball coach Jake Cockerham has been hired at the same position at Emory & Henry.
Cockerham succeeds Tommy Forrester, who recently resigned to take on another role at E&H.
“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jake Cockerham to the Emory & Henry Athletics family,” E&H Athletic Director Anne Crutchfield said in a media release. “Coach Forrester built an incredibly strong softball program during his nine years as head coach and we believe that coach Cockerham is the perfect person to elevate us to the next level as a member of NCAA Division II.”
JOINING THE SAC
As coach at E&H, Cockerham will take the reins of a program that moves from NCAA DIII to DII and in its first year in the SAC.
“I am thrilled to be the next head coach at Emory & Henry College,” said Cockerham. “The institution, campus, and people are phenomenal, and the softball program has established itself as a consistent contender each year.
“I look forward to joining the effort and helping lead E&H into Division II and into the South Atlantic Conference. It is going to be an amazing journey and I cannot wait to get started.”
Cockerham, a King alum, served four years as softball coach of the Tornado program.
In each season, he led the team to top-two regular-season finishes in the Conference Carolinas including a regular season co-championship and a tournament title in the spring.
Cockerham guided King to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2018.
Cockerham was the 2022 Conference Carolinas coach of the year.
He reached the 100-win mark for his career on April 20 when the Tornado earned a 12-1 victory against Southern Wesleyan University. The victory came in the middle of a school-record 15-game winning streak which culminated in the conference tournament championship.
Prior to being named head coach, Cockerham was an assistant on the King softball staff for four years.
In 2018, he helped guide the Tornado to a then-record 36 wins, a Coastal Carolina’s tournament championship, and a 2-2 mark in the NCAA Tournament — the program's first-ever wins on the national stage.
From 2012-14, Cockerham was an assistant baseball coach for King, helping the team to a pair of Conference Carolinas tournament runner-up finishes.
He was also on staff for the 2010 season which saw the Tornado reach the NCCAA World Series and finish one victory away from the championship game.
Cockerham was the baseball coach at Patrick Henry High School for the 2011 season, guiding the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District second-place finish.
KING HIRES PAYNE AS NEW SOFTBALL COACH
With Cockerham’s resignation from King, the Tornado announced the hiring of Kyleigh Payne as softball coach.
“Kyleigh is a bright, rising star in the softball world,” King Athletic Director David Hicks said. “From the first interview with her last year for the assistant's position, to her first day on campus, and throughout our remarkable season last year, her charisma, passion and coaching ability was evident.”
Payne joined the Tornado staff prior to the 2021-22 season and helped King to its historic season. The Tornado became the first Conference Carolinas team to win the regular season and tournament titles since 2015.
During the 2022 season, King set school records for wins (42), conference wins (18), hits (503), doubles (119), home runs (63), slugging percentage (.509), runs scored (368), runs batted in (329) and total bases (835). The Tornado led all of NCAA Division II with 119 doubles, ranked 14th with 63 home runs and 18th with 503 hits.
While she was involved in every aspect of the program last year, Payne had primary responsibility for infielders and catchers, as well as the offense, while also serving as the first base coach.
Off the field, she was heavily involved in recruiting and spearheaded the academic mentoring of student-athletes, helping the team achieve an overall GPA of 3.46.
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Payne said. "I am extremely fortunate to be where I am today. I can't thank coach Jake Cockerham enough for being the mentor, leader, human that he is. I can't wait to get back on the field with the squad this season. We have some unfinished business. The standard for King softball will not change."
Prior to King, Payne spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University. During those two years, Payne helped the Railsplitters to a record of 54-13, winning the SAC regular season title and finishing as Southeast Regional runner-up in 2021.
Payne was an NJCAA Division II national champion at Kankakee Community College in 2015 before earning NFCA All-America honors as a first baseman at Purdue University Northwest in 2018.