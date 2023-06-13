MOUND VISIT

From left, Kingsport Axmen pitching coach Josh Warner, catcher Ryan McCarthy and pitcher Caleb Anderson look back toward the dugout during a mound visit. Warner, who played baseball for Dobyns-Bennett, spent his summers growing up attending Appy League games at Hunter Wright.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport kid who used to ride his bicycle to Hunter Wright Stadium is now looking to help his hometown team win another championship.

Josh Warner has coached high school baseball for 20 years, all but one as a head coach since 2011. And he got a chance to join the professional ranks last season when he became pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Kingsport Axmen.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you