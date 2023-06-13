From left, Kingsport Axmen pitching coach Josh Warner, catcher Ryan McCarthy and pitcher Caleb Anderson look back toward the dugout during a mound visit. Warner, who played baseball for Dobyns-Bennett, spent his summers growing up attending Appy League games at Hunter Wright.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport kid who used to ride his bicycle to Hunter Wright Stadium is now looking to help his hometown team win another championship.
Josh Warner has coached high school baseball for 20 years, all but one as a head coach since 2011. And he got a chance to join the professional ranks last season when he became pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Kingsport Axmen.
Having spent the past four school years at Powell High School, the position also offered Warner the chance to spend more time with his family in Kingsport during the summer.
“My family, my mom, my sisters, they’re all up here,” he said. “It works out great for me. And my kids are able to come up here and see my family more than they’re able to throughout the year. It’s a perfect scenario.”
BORN AND RAISED
Warner grew up watching the Kingsport Mets, even before Hunter Wright Stadium existed. The K-Mets previously played their home games at Dobyns-Bennett’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the same venue Warner played high school baseball from 1995-98.
The Hokie-Smokey Classic between Tennessee and Virginia Tech was always a favorite for the young Warner.
The opening of Hunter Wright Stadium in 1995 brought the K-Mets even closer to Warner’s home, close enough for him to ride his bike there regularly.
“The amount of players who came through there in the minors was just unreal,” Warner recalled.
Led by coach Mike Ritz, Warner helped D-B reach the sectional round his sophomore and junior seasons, including a state runner-up finish in 1996.
“(Ritz) has been like a second father to me for so many reasons,” Warner said. “He always told me that (as a coach) you’ll have a lot of things from the outside, and how you handle those will determine how long you’re in this game. Do what’s right for the kids, work hard every day. That’s one thing that’ll always stick with me. I wish I could see him more than I’ve been able to.”
CALLED TO COACH
After pitching for East Tennessee State under Tony Skole, Warner joined Ritz’s staff at D-B. He remained with the Indians until Ritz retired in 2010 and secured his first head coaching job at Jefferson County the following year.
It was during the ensuing three-year stretch when Warner first met Pigeon Forge coach Mike Guinn, and the two grew closer while coaching the Knoxville Stars during the summer. They even coached against each other in spring 2014, when Warner was at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The two reunited when Warner joined the Pigeon Forge coaching staff in 2019 following a four-year stint at Easley (S.C.). And when Guinn returned for his first full season managing the Axmen in 2022, along came Warner.
“(Guinn) has been a mentor for me as well, so we sort of bounce things off each other,” Warner said. “I consider him family to be honest. He’s been with me through thick and thin.”
Warner has led Powell to the sectional round twice. The Panthers made a TSSAA Class 4A tournament appearance in 2022, their only state trip aside from 1981.
WRIGHT AT HOME
Of course, Warner had spent his share of time at Hunter Wright before joining the Axmen. For a decade, he oversaw grounds and field maintenance for the K-Mets.
“I’ve seen every angle of that place,” Warner said. “I got to know a lot of people.”
And right now, there’s surely no better angle than from the dugout of the reigning league champs.