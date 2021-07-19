Coaching carousel: Wade boys basketball coach at Castlewood, Sturgill is new Burton softball coach

With the start of school in Southwest Virginia just a few weeks away, vacant coaching positions continue to be filled.
The most recent include Patrick Wade at Castlewood and Nick Sturgill at J.I. Burton.
WADE IN WITH BLUE DEVILS BASKETBALL
Wade likes a challenge.
That will be a plus for him in the upcoming basketball season. He was recently named the new boys basketball coach at Castlewood.
The Blue Devils finished 0-14 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
Wade, who played on Council’s 2001-02 hoops team that reached the VHSL state semifinals, replaces Brian Summers, who resigned as basketball coach early this year after two seasons.
Wade was head coach at Council from 2011 to 2015. The past six seasons he’s worked as an assistant coach in Fred Phillips’ program at Richlands.
Now in his second stint as a head coach, Wade knows there are challenges in the highly competitive Cumberland District.
The district has boasted state tournament appearances by either Eastside or J.I. Burton the past few years, including state championship appearances by Eastside in 2018 and 2019.
Last season, Twin Springs and Rye Cove also made serious threats as Cumberland contenders.
Wade said he knows it will be a challenge competing in the district, but it’s one he looks forward to when the Blue Devils take the court this season.
“I have the utmost respect for the players, coaches and tradition of the Cumberland District,” he said. “I love the challenge and look forward to respectfully competing night in and night out.”
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Phillips is just one coach Wade said he’s had the privilege of learning from when it comes to basketball.
“I have been very fortunate in all my basketball endeavors,” Wade said. “I played for two VHSL hall of famers in coach (Ricky) Goodman and coach Dave Rasnake.
“Coach Goodman allowed me to be his assistant in 2003, and he’s been my mentor since 2001.”
In 2007, Wade joined the Twin Valley coaching staff under the guidance of Brian Moore. Wade stayed with the Panthers’ program until taking the head coaching position at Council.
STURGILL TAKES OVER AT BURTON
Nick Sturgill is the new softball coach at J.I. Burton.
Sturgill, a former J.J. Kelly and Wise Central baseball star, has been an assistant coach for the last two years in Burton’s football and baseball programs.
He replaces Gary Hampton, who resigned during the season last year.
Last season was a rough one for the Lady Raiders.
The program was picked by many to contend for the Cumberland title, but the Lady Raiders finished with a 5-9 mark.
With Eastside, Thomas Walker and Twin Springs competing at the top of the district last season, Sturgill said the goal for his team heading into the spring will be to get better each day.
“Get better today than we were yesterday,” Sturgill said. “If you work hard every day, good things are going to happen.”
Sturgill said he also hopes to instill a good sense of community and family into the program.