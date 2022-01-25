JOHNSON CITY — Most of the characters have changed, but when UNC Greensboro and East Tennessee State get together on the basketball court, the game usually turns out memorable.
The Bucs and Spartans consider themselves rivals and they’ll meet again Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
“I’m hoping that our Buc fans are in the building and we get 5,000-plus and it’s just loud and rowdy and our fan base is back out there for a tremendous rivalry game,” ETSU men’s coach Desmond Oliver said. “I know historically, there have been some tremendous games played between the two teams.”
The last time they met, UNC Greensboro beat the Bucs 77-65 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament in March. As it turned out, it was the last game for both coaches at their respective schools. UNCG’s Wes Miller was hired away by Cincinnati and Jason Shay left ETSU after one season.
Now, it’s Oliver against Mike Jones, who left Radford for UNCG. The good friends coached together on Georgia’s improbable Southeastern Conference championship team in 2008.
“That was a magical run,” Oliver said. “Mike and I go way back.
“He’s kind of pieced together a team like I have in Year 1. He’s coaching them at a high level. They’re good enough to beat anybody. They win with their defense.”
TOP BUC
Since the Bucs (12-9, 4-4) started their SoCon schedule, senior point guard David Sloan is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
“I just feel like David Sloan is on a different level right now,” Oliver said.
SCOUTING UNCG
The Spartans (11-8, 3-4) are led by De’Monte Buckingham, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound grad transfer from Cal State Bakersfield. He averages 13.2 points a game and is shooting 43% from 3-point range.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, a 6-9, 255-pound center, averages only 6.0 points a game but makes 54% of his shots. He’s the type of player the Bucs have trouble with considering their lack of size inside.
UNCG has played three overtime games this season, winning one and losing two.
ON THE HORIZON
After Wednesday’s game, the Bucs play three in a row the road, beginning Saturday at VMI. They play at Western Carolina on Feb. 2 before the return engagement at UNCG on Feb. 5.