EMORY — Saturday’s three-team high school football jamboree received a passing grade from the coaches involved.
The preseason event at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium — featuring Virginia High, Abingdon and Bluefield, West Virginia — lasted for about three hours, during which each team spent plenty of time on the field in different scenarios.
‘GOOD DAY’ FOR ‘CATS
Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson said, in like most any scrimmage, he saw good things and bad things from his team.
“It was a good day,” Patterson said. “I was really proud of how we competed. I was proud of our play up front. I thought we were decently physical up front against two really solid football programs.”
With the preseason comes a learning curve and Patterson said the Bearcats are still in that curve. But he’s happy as long as they’re trying to improve.
“It was the first scrimmage, there’s a lot of mistakes. We just asked them, as I’m sure every coach does in the first scrimmage, give 100%. Do everything you can and make those mistakes going as fast as you can,” the coach said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do defensively. We’ve still got a lot of work to do up front. But overall I’m pleased.
“We knew up front was really going to be the challenge, especially against Abingdon. That’s why we’re here. To compete against really good teams.”
FALCON PRIDE
Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey was pleased with both his team’s effort and overall play.
“It was three good teams making each other better,” Amburgey said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
One of the big advantages of the day was getting a lot of players the chance to play, which allowed the coaches to see what they can do against quality competition, Amburgey said.
“A lot of guys got a lot of reps and that’s what we need is that full-speed action,” he said. “It was three good teams out there and we all took a step forward today. That’s what it’s all about. I think for all three teams the effort was there.
“These guys want to play football. The effort was there from everybody and it was just great football all the way around.”
UP NEXT
Virginia High and Abingdon each has one more preseason challenge before heading into the start of regular- season play on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Bearcats host Gate City in a benefit game on Friday, Aug. 19.
The Falcons take part in another three-team jamboree on Aug. 19 with Glenvar and Blacksburg at Blacksburg.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.