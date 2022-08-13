EMORY — Saturday’s three-team high school football jamboree received a passing grade from the coaches involved.

The preseason event at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium — featuring Virginia High, Abingdon and Bluefield, West Virginia — lasted for about three hours, during which each team spent plenty of time on the field in different scenarios.

