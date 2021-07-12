Who: Adult co-ed kickball league
What: The league is sponsored by Believe in Bristol and the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks & Recreation. Games are self-officiated and disputes will be settled with a coin toss.
When: Tuesday, July 13. Games begin at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m.
Where: Rotary Field, located at 401 Ash St.
Play begins Tuesday, July 13, and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday night for six weeks.
Each team consists of 10 to 14 players, including at least four female players and a designated team captain.