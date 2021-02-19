BIG STONE GAP — Alex Rasnick makes a habit out of hitting 3-point shots at crucial times for Union.
Friday’s game was no different.
Rasnick nailed his only 3-pointer of the night to spark a 7-0 run over the final three minutes of the game and lift Union to a 42-35 win over Radford in the VHSL Class 2 semifinal game at the Bear Den.
The Bears (15-3) will host East Rockingham (10-2) in the state championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m.
CRUCIAL SHOTS
Union led most of the game, but Radford pulled into a tie at 35 on a basket and a free throw from Marcell Baylor with 3:09 remaining in the game.
Seconds later, Rasnick put up a picture-perfect 3 from the right corner for a 38-35 Bears lead.
“When they tied the ballgame up, I knew I had to do something,” said Rasnick, the only senior among Union’s starting five. “I knew I had to do something for the team and I wanted it (the shot).”
Rasnick’s trey was only the Bears’ second in the game, highly unusual for the team this season.
The other 3-pointer came from Sean Cusano, who went to the Bears’ bench with three minutes left in the third quarter after picking up his third foul.
Cusano returned to the game at the start of the fourth and made an instant impact.
The sophomore hit a shot from underneath 16 seconds into the period to put Union up 30-21 and then nailed his 3 from the top of the key for a 33-23 lead.
“They were starting to come back on us and when I went in I was just trying to keep the energy up,” Cusano said. “I was just trying not to lose any focus.”
STAYING STRONG
In a defensive battle, Union held a 22-12 halftime lead.
Radford’s defense stepped things up in the third quarter, forcing eight of Union’s 15 turnovers in the game. The turnovers continued for the Bears in the final period, allowing Radford to stay close.
“Turnovers killed us,” Union coach Zack Moore said, referring to two spurts in the second half in which his team did not score. “We’d get a rebound, we’d turn it over. Or we’d get a stop or a steal and we’d turn it right back over. They put a lot of pressure on us.
“We made the right plays in the last minute. We made the extra pass and got people open and shot a layup and made free throws and held on.”
For Radford’s Rick Cormany, who has coached the Bobcats to six state championships since 2009, the defense was good but not quite good enough.
“I’m not going to say that we did anything well, I didn’t think,” Cormany said.
“A lot of that is what Union did. They took us out of what we do and we had some shots that typically we make and we didn’t make them.”
Radford (15-1) shot 27.3% (12-for-44) from the floor for the game and Union connected on 15 of 33 (45.5%) of its attempts.
FINISHING IT OFF
After Rasnick’s 3 put the Bears up 38-35, the Bobcats remained a threat to tie the game until the final 22 seconds when Noah Jordan found an open Bradley Bunch under the basket. Bunch’s make staked to Bears to a five-point lead.
Cusano, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds, capped the scoring with two free throws with 14 seconds left.
Bunch finished with 13 points.
Radford got 14 points from Navy commit Cam Cormany, the coach’s son, and Baylor added 10.