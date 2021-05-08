JOHNSON CITY — Cloudland lineman Eli Preswood has made a huge impact on and off the football field.
On Saturday, Preswood — who played offensive guard and defensive tackle last season — received the Scholar-Athlete Award from the Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation in a banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton.
Elizabethton receiver Parker Hughes, the TSSAA Class 4A player of the year, and Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson, the reigning Times News male athlete of the year, were also among the 10 finalists for the award, which is presented to the player based on football achievements, academics and community service.
The others finalists were Sullivan Central’s William Nottingham, Sullivan North’s Tyler Fugate, Tennessee High’s Bryce Snyder, John Battle’s Shannon Wohlford, Hampton’s Roger Ward, Happy Valley’s Elijah Ayers and Unicoi County’s Evan Huff.
Beyond football, Preswood is involved with his church’s food pantry and helping the elderly. He also serves as senior class president and is part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Future Business Leaders of America.
“This means so much to me. Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to make a difference,” said Preswood, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Maryville College. “Hopefully, I’ve done that. I don’t know what it is about growing up at Cloudland, but being up in the mountains, it’s tough and everyone knows what they have to do.
“I’ve always been someone who loves building things. When I was little, I would build those sets all day long, making my own creations. So mechanical engineering, I’ve always wanted to do it.”
Cloudland Principal Richard Church said Preswood’s leadership at the school extends beyond Friday nights.
“What makes him special is his attitude and work ethic,” Church said. “Eli is a leader from the time he walks through the door in the morning. Everybody looks up to him. He’s quiet, but he goes about his day and is a role model to other students.
“He has a huge impact as a class leader, the senior class president, captain of the football team and an all-state lineman. Whatever he does, he does with excellence.”
JOHN ROBERT BELL AWARD
Mike Lunsford, who served as head coach at Cloudland and Hampton for 25 seasons, received the John Robert Bell award. Named for the former East Tennessee State coach, it is given to the retired coach who has had a strong impact on the game, players and the community.
Michael Lunsford, the current Hampton coach, gave an emotional speech about his father. The elder Lunsford also coached boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, and track and field over his career.
“The love he showed to others won’t show up on any boxscore, but that’s what makes him a hall of fame coach,” the younger Lunsford said. “He’s a hall of fame husband, dad and person.”
Mike Lunsford posted a career record of 225-67 as a head football coach. He had a winning record in 23 seasons, including six undefeated regular seasons, and led Cloudland to the 2001 Class 1A championship game.
He joined such legendary area coaches as Elizabethton’s Dave Rider, Dobyns-Bennett’s Graham Clark, Greeneville’s Fred Sorrells and Hampton’s J.C. Campbell as recipients of the award.
“It’s just an honor to be in a group like that,” Lunsford said. “I remember when I started I made the statement, ‘I’m going to coach hard, but I will never be around like J.C., Doug (Phillips), Coach (Charlie) Bayless and those people.’ You think you’ll never coach 20, 30 years and in the blink of an eye, you’ve coached 40 years.”
MORE HONORS
Another special father-son moment came when the James Cradic Award, named after the legendary official who was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2002, was presented.
Mike Gonce gave the award to his father, Don, who retired from officiating after 50 years.
A Marine Corps veteran, Don Gonce assigned games for the Sullivan County Youth Football League and the Lynn Garden Summer Youth League. He started the Indian Springs Optimist Club and has served as treasurer for 30 years.
Scott Carter, ETSU’s athletic director, surprised Jerry “Doc” Robertson with the news he will soon receive the Pat Summitt Award from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. There will be a special ceremony to honor Robertson, who was the first person to receive the Mountain Empire NFF Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.