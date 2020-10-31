ROAN MOUNTAIN — Sullivan North looked to go out on a winning note. Cloudland, however, had another idea.
The Highlanders broke a scoreless stalemate in the third quarter Friday night and claimed a 12-0 nonconference victory over the Golden Raiders in both teams’ regular-season finale.
The football game marked the last one for North (0-8), which is consolidating with Sullivan South and Sullivan Central in the next academic year.
Cloudland (6-4) will open the Class A playoffs next Friday night against Oliver Springs at Orr Field.
LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES
Both teams relied on the ground game, limiting possessions in the first half.
After the Highlanders turned the ball over on downs on the game’s opening drive, the Raiders embarked on a lengthy drive with Ethan Norris and Isaiah Pruitt leading the charge. Chase Shell stepped up for the Cloudland defense, however, and intercepted a pass at the Highlanders’ 1 to end the quarter.
The teams traded possessions to open the second stanza. North blocked a Cloudland run with just under a minute remaining in the half, but couldn’t capitalize on the field position.
CLOUDLAND GETS GOING
The Cloudland running game started rolling in the second half.
After recovering a squib kick, the Highlanders went on a nearly six-minute drive that covered 11 plays. A 1-yard score by Seth Birchfield staked Cloudland a 6-0 lead.
The Raiders moved to midfield on the ensuing drive but a ruled fumble recovered by Cloudland’s Caleb Sluder ended the march.
The defenses came up big to end the third quarter, and Cloudland held onto a 6-0 lead.
’LANDERS PUT IT AWAY
Cloudland added to its lead when Shell hit Elijah Blair for a 6-yard touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the game. The Golden Raiders continued to fight but were stopped short on fourth down with just over seven minutes to play.
Cloudland then ran out the clock to secure the win.
LEADERS
Birchfield finished with 45 yards on 20 carries and Sluder added 42 yards on nine attempts. Coy Laney and Shell added 30 and 24 yards, respectively, and Shell finished 3-of-9 passing for 30 yards.
Pruitt finished with 67 passing yards and 36 rushing yards for the Golden Raiders, and Gabe Schwartz had two catches for 52 yards.