CLINTON — An impressive second-half shooting performance was not enough for the Volunteer boys basketball team to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time.
Clinton’s Jackson Garner torched the nets over and over again in Monday’s Class 3A sectional game inside the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, going off for 45 points in a 78-74 win for the Dragons.
Garner shot 10-for-15 from the field and made all 20 of his free-throw attempts. The Dragons (28-4) went 30-for-40 from the charity stripe overall while clinching their first state tournament berth since 2004.
“We weren’t having a whole lot of trouble getting Jackson the basketball,” Clinton coach Chris Lockard said. “In the fourth quarter, he’s usually 95 or 96%. I felt comfortable with that, but I was really trying to slow them down because they were getting to the rim on us early.
“(Volunteer) got hot down the stretch and we know that they’re a good shooting team.”
A magical season for Volunteer comes to a close, but the Falcons (23-13) certainly didn’t go down without a fight.
They made 20 of 35 from the field in the second half and blazed in 32 points in the final period, but it was ultimately not enough.
“When you’re at home in this game, there's going to be a lot of energy early in the game,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “I thought we got through the first part of the game and then we went on a cold spell.”
Volunteer was down 11 or 12 points for most of the game but got hot late in the fourth to make things interesting. However, the Dragons were able to make enough free throws to seal the game.
The Falcons weathered the early storm and trailed by only two, 13-11, after one quarter. The second is when Garner — who is eight 3-pointers away from 400 for his career — got hot. He made a pair of long balls in the period that helped Clinton push the lead to double digits.
“They made a few 3s on us and went up 11 at the half,” Poe noted.Jeremiah Blauvelt and Rishon Bright finished with 12 and 10 points for Clinton, but it was Garner’s night. With 2:49 left in the third quarter, he hit a long-range shot that gave him more than 2,000 points for his career.
With Monday's five 3s, Garner moved into the national lead for 3-pointers in a season.
Bradin Minton had a team-high 19 points for Volunteer, getting 14 of them in the fourth.
“The thing that’s happened with Volunteer basketball is they expect to win now," Poe said. "That’s a hard thing to teach and that builds a winning culture.”
Garrison Barrett scored 17, Joltin Harrison 14 and Andrew Knittel 10 for the Falcons.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of those seniors that have laid the foundation to build this program,” Poe said. “This group of juniors came in right behind them. I told them after the game that if they left it on the floor that there is no reason to cry.
“I think they left it all out there.”
Poe — who finished up his 42nd year coaching at all levels — has yet to decide about his future on the sideline.
“This program means a lot to me because I’m a Church Hill boy,” he said. “If I do decide to give it up, I want to give them enough time to put the right person in place. We’ve built something here and there’s a lot coming back next year.”