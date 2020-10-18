COEBURN — Saturday’s Limited Late Model race at Lonesome Pine Raceway resembled a demolition derby at times.
Dale Cline survived five caution periods to pick up the win in the 50-lap race on the asphalt short track.
Four caution flags came out in the first 10 laps, and hardly a car in the race escaped unscathed.
The fourth yellow flew after the biggest accident, one that saw five cars bunch together near the start-finish line and go spinning on lap 10. The melee collected Nick Cole, Brian Young, Jonathan Worley and Cline.
“They just got a little impatient,” Cline said. “I didn’t have anywhere to go.”
All four drivers returned to the race, as did Jeff Woodward and Lance Gatlin after they rubbed in turn 1 while in the lead.
Woodward held onto the lead on the restart, but Cline was coming. He went from fourth to the front of the field on lap 20 when he passed Woodward on the backstretch.
Cline then held off the field for the win, followed by Gatlin in second and Greg Bohanon Jr. in third. Jacob York and Chris Coleman completed the top five.
LAMB HOLDS ON FOR MIDGET WIN
Indiana-based driver Jessica Bean led the first 19 laps of the USAC Eastern Midget Racing event.
Then a caution came out.
Chris Lamb jumped ahead on the restart and led the rest of the way to win the 30-lap open-wheel midget car event.
“I feel pretty good after the way our day started,” Lamb said. “We just weren’t very good early today.”
Lamb ran a steady second for the first two-thirds of the race while Bean pulled away. But a caution caused by debris in the area of turn 3 brought the field back together.
When the race went green again on lap 20, Lamb moved to the front of the pack and stayed there.
“We were able to get a good jump on the start and we were able to hold her off and I’m happy about it,” he said.
The yellow flag ruined a nearly perfect night on the track for Bean.
“I definitely didn’t want to see that caution,” she said. “We had a rocket for sure. It was fast all day. But Chris got by me and it was just tough to get back around him.”
OTHER RACES
David “Copperhead” Brown won the Mod 4 race ahead of Dennis Arnold, Kevin Canter, Brett Compton and Freddie Taylor Jr.
Elby Harrison took the Mod Street win, followed by Rusty Clendenin, T.J. O’Quinn, Mike Hatcher and Steven Roark.
UP NEXT
Racing action resumes at LPR on Oct. 24, starting at 3 p.m.