MURFREESBORO — Clarksville is nicknamed the Wildcats, but Daniel Boone was the team trying to claw back in Tuesday’s opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A softball championships.
The Lady ’Blazers fell behind by seven runs before rallying to give themselves a chance in a 9-4 loss at McKnight Park. They were within three with runners on base before Clarksville (33-10) tacked on a two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Boone (35-9) faces Summit (20-12) in a losers’ bracket game Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Lady Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said Clarksville pitcher Emberly Nichols did a good job keeping his team off balance. Nichols, who struck out nine, was particularly effective at the start of the game when she threw three no-hit innings.
“We knew coming down here we were going to face some quality pitching and she was really good,” Jenkins said. “I thought we competed in the box one inning. Other than that, we had worked on it two days about laying off the high stuff and being selective at the plate. Tonight, she was better than we were.”
Clarksville was able to hit the gaps and also bunted effectively. The Wildcats scored three runs on the squeeze play.
Boone came to life in the fourth inning when Brylee Mesusan led off with a bunt single. Audrey Moorhouse singled the next at-bat and Kaleigh Quesinberry delivered an RBI double. The Lady ’Blazers weren’t able to push more runs across, leaving them with a six-run deficit.
They weren’t finished, however. They plated three in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4. Kayleigh Quesinberry was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, Maci Masters added a sacrifice fly and Savannah Jessee followed with an RBI single.
Quesinberry, the losing pitcher, drove in two runs and Ava Saul went 2-for-3.
Nichols had two hits and two RBIs, Abby Chappell had two hits and scored twice, and Breanna Snyder had two hits and two walks for Clarksville.
“I thought our pitchers attacked the zone, but they hit the ball and forced us to make some plays,” Jenkins said. “They executed at a high level, executed better than we did.
"It’s a one-game season now. We’ve made it a little harder now. If we win against Summit, we stay alive, if we don’t, we don’t.”
If the Lady 'Blazers get by Summit, they'll have another game at 6:30 p.m. against the loser of Springfield and Farragut.