Don’t beat yourselves. It’s a message Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian frequently conveys to his football team.
Through the Indians’ first two games, they’ve done a good job of limiting turnovers and not having costly penalties. After some early-game challenges, they ultimately rolled to big wins over Tennessee High and Volunteer.
Now, D-B (2-0) goes on the road Friday to take on Morristown East (0-2), which has hurt itself the first couple of games. The Hurricanes had 13 penalties for 130 yards and five interceptions in a loss to Halls last week.
“Being so inexperienced, our margin of error is so tight and we can’t beat ourselves,” Christian said. “Our success relies on the facts that we have to win the turnover battle, win the kicking game and obviously keep the penalties to a minimum. We want to get key first downs and keep the chains moving for us.”
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 junior, has established himself as the starting quarterback after connecting on 12 of 23 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s getting better every day. That’s what we need as an offense,” Christian said. “We’ve got to play a little better around him and protect him. We need to run routes a little better, but when Jake can sit in there, he’s as solid quarterback as there can be. If he gets his eyes down and starts looking at the rush ... but as a whole, I’ve been proud of the way he’s played mentally and gotten the ball to our playmakers at times.”
Jonavan Gillespie, with four catches for 101 yards, is proving to be the playmaker D-B hoped for. Tight end Ben Phillips has three catches for 81 yards, and senior Hayden Sherer has five catches for 70 yards.
“Hayden is a great football player and a better kid,” Christian said. “He’s so coachable and wants to do everything right. He’s one of the leaders of the team, as he should be. He runs his routes the right depth. He’s going to catch the easy ones, catch the hard ones and get up the field.
“He has been a three-year starter and he has the experience. But he’s so good on both sides of the ball, done great as our Sam linebacker.”
I’Shawn Graves has 27 carries for 154 yards and four TDs to lead the rush- ing game. Hunter Minton (13 carries, 70 yards) and Andrew Myers (12 rushes, 64 yards) add to the total.
Graves’ emergence has helped D-B find balance with 295 rushing yards and 268 passing yards.
“We’re still going to play four guys at that position,” Christian said. “What happened last week was Caleb Baker had to play so much at linebacker and he was running around like crazy. We settled in on I’Shawn and Andrew Myers. I’Shawn has really come along and I’m so proud of him. He deserves it with how he has prepared.”
The Indians need to be on the lookout for the Hurricanes’ Nathan Roberts, a 6-4 defensive back with a nose for the ball. He had an interception and a fumble recovery in the 43-25 loss to Halls. Trevor Malone also has an interception.
East’s physical defensive line features Max Baker (6-3, 270) and Bobby Russell (6-1, 265) at end and Daylon Talley (6-0, 250) and DJ Everett (6-0, 270) at tackle.
D-B’S DEFENSE
The Hurricanes racked up 355 offensive yards against Halls but were undone by the penalties and turnovers. They can’t expect relief against a D-B defense that has two interceptions and three fumbles in the first two games.
Quarterback Eli Seals, who already has thrown for 461 yards, leads the East threats. All-State receiver Micah Simpson has 11 catches for 237 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown against Halls, Malone has eight catches for 138 yards, and Ryan Adams and Ethan Ledford have rushed for a combined 213 yards.
“Simpson is a great athlete. I don’t know how many we play all year will be better than him,” Christian said. “He’s committed to UT-Martin, an FCS school, and he has great speed and great hands. They also have Trevor Malone and Skylar Hubbard they throw the ball to. They do a good job and those guys are fast. You have to tackle them in space.”
The D-B defense, led by Levi Evans and Branson Carswell, is proving tough. Each has 22 tackles and two sacks, and Carswell has caused two fumbles.
Baker has 19 tackles and Sherer a dozen.
DON’T TAKE THEM LIGHTLY
The Indians found out in the first half against Volunteer that every team is going to give them its best shot.
And don’t be deceived by the Hurricanes’ record. They led rival Morristown West until the Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory.
The series dates to 1928 when it was simply Morristown High. D-B leads 30-10-3 all time, including most recently a 35-31 win in the 2014 playoff opener.