EWING — The Thomas Walker volleyball team reached the end of the line Tuesday night against Chilhowie, which stymied the Lady Pioneers 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
In addition to Mari Beth Boardwine’s eight kills, four digs and four blocks, the Lady Warriors received eight kills and seven digs from Hannah Goodwin and 14 assists with five kills from Josie Sheets.
Other key figures for Chilhowie, which visits Honaker in Thursday’s semifinal round, were Chloe Adams (eight digs, six assists) and Laken Hanshew (five blocks, three kills).
Leading the way for Thomas Walker were Tenley Jackson with 22 assists and Lakin Burke with eight kills. Both players also turned up seven digs.
Patricia Bigge and Autumn Collingsworth were good for seven and six kills, respectively. Bigge’s effort included four digs.
Spearheading the Lady Pioneers defensively was Makayla Carr, who amassed 16 digs.