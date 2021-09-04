NORTON — Some teams thrive on drama.
Just look at the Chilhowie Warriors.
After upending Marion last week with a come-from-behind overtime win, the Warriors scored 22 unanswered points in the second half Friday for a 32-22 nondistrict football win over J.I. Burton at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
“Two fourth-quarter comebacks in the last two weeks. I’ll take it,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said.
The victory was even sweeter for the Warriors, who played without injured star back Jonathan Gilley.
“We had our backs up against the wall all week long,” Robinson said. “And everyone knew No. 25, Jonathan Gilley, wasn’t here. He was the star last week.”
The Warriors were also without their middle linebacker because of illness.
“So proud of these guys. The backups stepped up. They made some adjustments,” Robinson said. “I’m starting to think we’re in pretty good shape because that’s two fourth quarters we’ve dominated.”
ROLLING EARLY
Burton seemingly was dominating early, particularly behind the play of Trey Keys.
The junior scored two first-half touchdowns, taking off on runs of 12 and 38 yards. Keys’ scores bookended an 87-yard touchdown pass play from Jaymen Buchanan to Clay Hart and staked the Raiders to a 22-10 halftime advantage.
Keys finished with 128 yards on 18 carries and the two touchdowns. He also pulled in three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
SECOND HALF SWITCH
In the second half, momentum swung big to Chilhowie.
Chase Lewis’ 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Hutton’s 29-yard field goal cut Burton’s lead to 22-19.
Halfway through the final quarter, quarterback D.J. Martin scored on a 20-yard run to put the Warriors up 26-22.
Chilhowie sealed the win when Hutton, who had already hit two field goals, faked the kick and took the ball 20 yards for a touchdown.
“That may be the first touchdown I’ve scored,” said Hutton, a three-time all-state kicker.
STAYING WITH THE PROGRAM
The loss was a tough one for Burton coach Jacob Caudill to swallow.
“We knew coming in with Chilhowie that Coach Robinson was not going to allow his kids to quit,” Caudill said. “I think we got a little outmanned a little bit and we were tired.
“When you have summer workouts and you have guys skipping summer workouts ... I told them all summer long you better get in the weight room, you better get on the field running.
“If not, you’re going to show up the first couple of games out of shape. And we’re out of shape,” the coach added.