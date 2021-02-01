KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19 list Monday because of close contact.
Neither backup player has actually tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning they could still play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both would need to return negative tests throughout the week to get off the list.
Kilgore started four games earlier this season when center Austin Reiter missed three games with an injury and when the Chiefs rested their starters in Week 17 with the AFC’s top seed already secured. The Dobyns-Bennett alumnus also played some special teams snaps against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.
Robinson appeared in every game this season and has 45 receptions for 466 yards to go with three touchdown catches. He also can return kicks and punts and helps out with other special teams units.
Super Bowl LV is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.