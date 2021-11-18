ROGERSVILLE — Tragedy struck the Cherokee community late Wednesday as former star multi-sport athlete Jeremiah Bragg died in a motor vehicle accident. He was 23.
Bragg was a 2017 graduate of Cherokee and set the freshman rushing record on the gridiron, tallying over 2,000 yards.
"I was heart broken to hear about Jeremiah. This young man had such a great personality, very likable," Cherokee athletic director Andrew Morgan said. "He was a very confident young man, would look you in the eyes when talking, was very comfortable in his abilities and intelligence.
"He could have been anything he wanted in life. He was strong all around. Such terrible news. I have known his mother for many years. We grew up together in school and graduated together. Many thoughts and prayers to his family."
Bragg was also a member of the Cherokee baseball team and ran track.
Many messages were posted on social media about how much Bragg meant to the Rogersville community.
One post from Bethany Goodson Parsons on Facebook said, “I’m at a total loss. I have had the pleasure of watching this young man grow up (thanks to dad and Hogie). He always called me 'ma’am,' told me he loved me and hugged me as tight as he could. His smile could brighten the world, and he believed in the good, the positive, and the ‘right.’ He stopped by for birthday cake, snowcones and a photo op when he was around, and I’m thankful for those talks and visits. Please pray for the family and friends of Jeremiah Bragg. The world lost a bright light today.”
"Jeremiah was such a good person with a larger-than-life personality and contagious smile," Cherokee track coach Chad Laster said. "Through good times or bad times, he always stayed positive, polite, respectful, and thanked God for another day.
"He had a heart of gold, was selfless, and would often pray for and help others in need. His positive impact has been felt far and wide throughout our community. Jeremiah will be missed."