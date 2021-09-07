ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee had to cancel a second straight football game because of coronavirus issues.
The school announced Monday that Friday’s game at Clinton was off because of “the number of players in quarantine and positive cases” within the program.
“It’s an unfortunate decision but necessary to get all of our kids back healthy and prepared,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.
The previous week, Cherokee canceled its game against Daniel Boone for the same reason.
Cherokee (1-1) is looking for an opponent for Friday, Sept. 17, which was its scheduled bye week.