Check under the hood — or whole body Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago

Photographer Todd Brase was in the right place at the right time Saturday to catch a Funny Car "flipping its lid" at Bristol Dragway's NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The crew of JR Todd did a quick check to make sure his ride was working smoothly.

Todd Brase