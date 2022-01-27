CLINCHPORT — “He’s a great kid that is reaping the rewards of his hard work. Kids like him are easy to root for.”
That’s how Rye Cove boys basketball coach Michael Berry describes senior Ethan Chavez, who is having one of the standout seasons not only in the Cumberland District, but in Southwest Virginia as a whole.
“I think the love for basketball came from playing with my uncle when I was young,” Chavez said. “My uncle is Craig Ward. He went to Lee High and we went to a lot of his games when I was younger.
“I love playing basketball, especially at a little school like Rye Cove. Everyone around here loves their basketball.”
Chavez, who has tallied 1,120 points in his career and is the 12th member of the school's 1,000-point club, is one of the main reasons the Eagles are in contention for the Cumberland title for the first time in many years. Rye Cove last won the regular season league title and district tournament championship in 1991.
“I don’t think that we’re really playing over our heads at all,” said Berry, who is in his 14th year at his alma mater. “A lot of these kids have played good minutes on varsity since they were freshmen and this is something that we’ve been working towards. They’re all competitors, not just Ethan.”
Added Chavez: “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position, but hopefully we can continue to get better every day and come out on top at the end of it.”
Chavez, who stands a towering 6-foot-7 and is the tallest player in the district, presents a lot of matchup problems for the smaller teams in the league. For instance, in a recent meeting with Twin Springs, he hung 38 on the Titans.
“That’s our rival and in the past I’ve struggled against them,” Chavez said. “I’m glad I could play well against them and get a win.”
The development of Chavez from year to year has been quite a long journey, but he was rewarded last season with VHSCA Class 1 all-state honors and being named to the Kingsport Times News All Southwest Virginia squad.
“That was a real honor for him to receive both of those,” Berry said. “I know that the one for the paper considers all classifications and for him to be on that first team says something.”
For those that know how hard Chavez works, his success should come as no surprise.
“Ethan is a total gym rat. I know that’s an old term that doesn’t get used a lot anymore, but he puts in so much work on his own,” Berry said. “When someone like that is leading the team, it makes it so much easier for other kids to buy in and the chemistry on this team is really good.”
And Chavez is still probably one of the best kept secrets in all of Southwest Virginia basketball.
“He really is a diamond in the rough,” Berry said. “I’ve coached a lot of kids and have great relationships with a lot of former players, but Ethan has so much going for him.
“He has tremendous size to go with his skill level and he’s one of the most gifted scorers that has ever come through here.”
Chavez may not end up atop the Rye Cove all-time scoring leaders list with the likes of Adam Hood (2,033 points) or Jaron Bishop (1,701), but he will make quite the impact during his time and is writing a new chapter of Eagles basketball.
“With the limited crowds that we had last year, exposure was hard to come by,” Berry said. “He’s gotten so much better from year to year and he really took his game to the next level last year.
“He really is a complete player and I tell people all the time that he is the real deal. He’s as nice to his teammates as he is to other people.”
The Eagles currently have a worksheet of 14-2 with a 5-1 record in the Cumberland and play at league-leading J.I. Burton on Friday. To say that it will be a big game atmosphere at Stan Wilson Gymnasium is an understatement.
“It’s getting to the point in the season where we all need to come together and play our best basketball,” Chavez said. “In the postseason, we can lose and be out of it at certain times. Hopefully, we’ll be playing our best basketball in February and March.”