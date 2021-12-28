WISE — Ethan Chavez did Monday what Ethan Chavez will have to do all season long for Rye Cove to be successful.
Chavez took over the Eagles’ basketball game with Northwood in the fourth quarter and sparked Rye Cove to a 67-61 win in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
Chavez kept Rye Cove (7-0) in the contest in the first half when he scored 17 of his game-high 27 points and propelled the Eagles to a 45-31 halftime lead.
Northwood (2-3) answered in the third, however, by outscoring Rye Cove 20-7 for a 51-50 advantage heading to the fourth.
The Eagles regained the lead in the final period thanks in large part to the 6-foot-7 Chavez.
“It’s great to have him because he can do so many things,” Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry said. “Obviously he can score, but he’s also a top ball-handler and he hits his free throws.
“So at the end of the ballgame, he’s the guy that we want to have the ball in his hands.”
Chavez, who had 12 rebounds and two assists in addition to his points, said he’s happy he can help out the team, but it’s a team game and a team win.
“I have confidence in my teammates,” he said. “We just have to knock down our free throws and stuff.”
Eli Carter finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Northwood (2-3). Cole Rolen added 13 points.
BEARCATS FINISH STRONG
Virginia High relied on its outside shooting to open up its inside shooting on the way to a 64-59 victory over J.I. Burton.
The Bearcats (5-1) overcame poor shooting in the first half to outscore Burton 41-26 after the break.
“We just couldn’t hit shots in the first half, especially the 3s,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said.
The Bearcats hit 2 of 18 (11%) from behind the 3-point line in the first.
“I told our guys to keep on shooting them, but on the other hand to penetrate the zone and try to get some of those baskets,” Gallishaw stated.
The coach’s confidence in his squad paid off in the second half. Virginia High hit 6 of 10 long-range attempts and took advantage of 10 Burton turnovers to score transition baskets.
Dante Worley led the Bearcats with 14 points, Aquemini Martin finished with 13 and Kenyae Carter added 11.
Burton (1-6) got 14 points from Clay Hart and 13 apiece from Ethan Lindsey and Noa Godsey.
CHILHOWIE WINS BATTLE OF THE WARRIORS
Chilhowie jumped ahead early before holding off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Wise Central and win 42-39.
Chilhowie led 36-19 after three quarters before Central battled back, outscoring the Warriors from Smyth County 20-6 in the final frame.
Wade Martin led Chilhowie (4-3) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Zac Hall added 15 points.
Parker Collins led Central (1-5) with 10 points.
BIG FINISH
Ridgeview broke open a close game with a scoring flurry in the fourth quarter to beat Richlands and advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
The Wolfpack (7-0) outscored the Blue Tornado 27-19 in the final stanza to win 74-62.
Cannon Hill and Austin Mullins each scored 19 points to lead Ridgeview. Chantz Robinette finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack.
Richlands (5-3) got 18 points from Sage Webb. Colton Mullins added 13 points and Daylan Brown 10.