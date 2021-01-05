The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars fired their head coaches on Monday.
A four-game winning streak at the end of the season wasn’t enough to save Anthony Lynn’s job with the Chargers and the Jaguars sent Doug Marrone packing a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.
Also on Monday, John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos’ football operations, saying he’ll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.
LYNN OUT
Lynn’s departure comes after four seasons. He led the franchise to the playoffs in 2018 but Los Angeles had losing records the past two seasons.
The Chargers were 3-9 after a 45-0 loss to New England on Dec. 6, the worst loss in franchise history. They bounced back strongly by going unbeaten the rest of the way, including a 38-21 victory over Kansas City on Sunday, though the Chiefs sat out many key players.
According to the website Man Games Lost, which provides injury analytics to most NFL teams, the Chargers were the fourth-highest impacted team in terms of players lost to injuries.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, a strong contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after breaking the rookie record with 31 touchdown passes in 15 starts, said he learned a lot from Lynn.
“He allowed me to step up and be a leader,” Herbert said. “He taught me a lot of things about how to manage the huddle, how to step in there and take command.”
The first Black head coach in franchise history, Lynn had one year left on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark.
MARRONE OUT
Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons in Jacksonville, falling a few plays shy of the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and then miring near the bottom of the league since. The Jaguars dropped 21 of Marrone’s final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he’ll have team’s next head coach and general manager report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.
Jacksonville has five of the first 65 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including the overall No. 1 selection, and nearly $100 million in salary cap space to help rebuild.
Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered a slam dunk to land in Jacksonville and serve as the centerpiece of the team’s latest rebuild.
ELWAY’S CHANGES
Elway, Denver’s GM since 2011, will remain as president of football operations in 2021, the final year of his contract.
“Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better,” Elway said in a statement. “As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.”
Elway engineered a dramatic turnaround in Denver when he returned a decade ago, building a team that reached the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and added a third Lombardi Trophy to go with the two he won in Denver during his Hall of Fame playing career.
But since that Super Bowl victory in 2016, the Broncos have won just 32 of 80 games.