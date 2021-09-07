Championship night is set for Friday night at Kingsport Speedway, and Chuckey driver Nik Williams is in prime position to capture his second Late Model Stock championship in three years.
Champions will be crowned for all five NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series circuits.
Williams, driver of the black No. 32 Chevrolet, is a nine-time winner this season. He heads into the final race with a 25-point lead over Brad Housewright. Wayne Hale, winner of the past two races, is nine points behind Housewright. Derek Lane and Jonathan Worley are well back in fourth and fifth.
Rusty Clendenin is similarly positioned to clinch the Sportsman title, holding a large lead over second-place Chris Tunnell. Alex Keith is in prime position to finish third in his rookie season, another rookie, Brayden Goddard, is fourth and Kevin Wolfe is fifth.
Kevin Canter, driving the No. 3 Ford with the Dale Earnhardt tribute paint scheme, already has his sixth consecutive Mod 4 division championship in hand. Dennis Arnold is second in the standings and Chris Amburgey third. Billy Duty and Jesse Amburgey are racing for fourth.
The tightest battles are in Pure 4 and Pure Street.
Bruce Crumbley has a six-point lead over Kenny Absher heading into the Pure 4 finale. Absher has three wins this season, including the recent Big Dog 100, a special 100-lapper for the class. However, it was a non-points race. Bucky Smith, the most recent winner, is third in points, followed by Brandon Sutherland. Tony Casteel and David “Animal” Trent are battling for fifth.
Jay Swecker leads Rob Austin by a scant two points in Pure Street. Austin has won the last two races and could tie Swecker in the points if the results were the same as last Friday night.
Billy Walters is within striking distance if the leaders encounter trouble. Tony Dockery and Kevin Darnell have wrapped up fourth and fifth in the points.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Blayne Harrison may not be old enough to get his driver’s license, but he knows how to park his Limited Late Model car in victory lane.
Harrison, a 14-year-old from Tazewell, Virginia, sped to a six-second victory over Josh Gobble on Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway. It’s not completely surprising to see the young racer, a former INEX Bandolero champion, hit his marks so well. However, the Bandoleros are small-scale racers, while Harrison is adapting well with the red, white and blue No. 7 Camaro he races.
Gobble held off points leader Lance Gatlin in a tight battle for the runner-up spot. Bryan Young and Virgel Young rounded out the top five.
Canter is fast closing on a two-track championship. After winning at Kingsport on Friday night, he dusted the field at Lonesome Pine on Saturday. Canter has won 8 of 9 races on the 3/8-mile track this season.
Brett Compton finished second, followed by Zach Fritz, Chris Amburgey and Hershell Robinette.
John Ketron won on the Coeburn asphalt in Pure 4 at nearly the same time his son Jason was winning a dirt race at Volunteer Speedway. John Ketron is also an eight-time winner at Lonesome Pine this season, finishing 1.42 seconds ahead of Kirby Gobble on Saturday.
Paul Stanley, David “Animal” Trent and Larry Yeary rounded out the top five.
Buzz Smith scored his first win of the season in Pure Street as Billy Walters barely missed out for a second straight night. Garth Clark, Austin Walters and Doug Austin filled the third through fifth spots.
Jared Cooper was also a first-time winner in Mod Street, edging Steven Roark for the win. Ronnie Justice, Kim Hardyman and Sam Childress were the other top-five finishers.
Racing is scheduled to return to Lonesome Pine on Sept. 25 with a 100-lap Enduro, Mod 4, Pure Street, Pure 4 and Powder Puff Pure 4 races. The Limited Late Models and Mod Street are off that Saturday.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
Dave Harvey Jr. was the big winner at the BTE World Labor Day 250K at Bristol Dragway on Saturday night.
It was the highest-paying footbrake race in history with 277 entries in round one. Harvey had a perfect start and running .010 above his dial-in to beat Nick Hastings in the semifinal.
He claimed the $110,000 winner’s prize after final-round opponent Lucas Walker was .002 too quick at the tree. Harvey has won a fortune at Bristol Dragway this year, taking a $25,000-to-win race in July.
The New Jersey driver’s brown Plymouth Valiant is a familiar car to big money bracket racing fans along the East Coast. He captured a $20,000 prize last Thanksgiving weekend at Coastal Plains Dragway in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Walker, a Kentucky racer, has done well in his black Ford Mustang as well. Among his accomplishments is also being a $20,000 winner at Bristol.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Alex Colley scored the hat trick at Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series on Saturday in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
The Norton, Virginia, rider won the Super Mini, Schoolboy and 125cc 2-Stroke titles. Chandler Carver from Jonesborough won the 450D race, while Eddie Branch from Bristol was the 50+ winner.
Branch doubled up with the 50+ win and 40+ win Sunday. He finished ahead of Jim Sheesley of Gray in the 40+ race. Sheesley was also runner-up in the 450C race. Noah Roy from Jonesborough also had a pair of runner-up finishes.
Johnson City rider Tianna Holsclaw was runner-up in the 51cc Beginner class Saturday with another JC racer, Knox Bennett, finishing second Sunday.
Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the Thor Mega Series, Yamaha SAS Series and the U.S. Eastern Championship Series this weekend. Saturday is an open practice day with racing Sunday.