Wise Central’s softball team advanced farther in the postseason than most expected.
Senior Maggie Shell was a big reason for that.
Shell helped lead the Lady Warriors to the Region 2D championship in one of Central’s most successful seasons on the softball diamond.
She batted .471 during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. She boasted a .941 slugging percentage with a .571 on-base percentage.
Shell was also a gem in the outfield, committing no errors in Central’s 18 games.
For her efforts, Shell was selected the Times News Southwest Virginia softball player of the year.
Allison Shortt, who guided Central past Mountain 7 regular-season champion John Battle and into the regional championship, was named coach of the year.
Shell heads the Times News All-Southwest Virginia softball team, whose members are selected from Mountain 7 and Cumberland district squads.
Spring sports superlatives
The Times News Southwest Virginia honorees for soccer, track and field, and tennis are:
Soccer
Male player of the year: Luke Reed, Gate City
Boys coach of the year: Aaron Hillman, Gate City
Female player of the year: Maria Wilson, Virginia High
Girls coach of the year: Justin Hayden, Virginia High
Track and Field
Male athlete of the year: Malachi Jenkins, Union
Boys coach of the year: Tim Thomas, Union
Female athlete of the year: Riley Houseright, Gate City
Girls coach of the year: Laura Jones, John Battle
Tennis
Male athletes of the year: Dillon McReynolds, Abingdon; Quintin Smith, Gate City
Boys coach of the year: David Swiney, Abingdon
Female athletes of the year: Lauren Wimmer, Abingdon; Amelia Jennings, Gate City
Girls coach of the year: Angie Duncan, Wise Central